Septic tank scheme too costly, say residents

A new environment plan wants all Marlborough Sounds homes to check their wastewater systems every five years or join a community scheme.

Community groups are appealing a new scheme which aims to stop septic tanks leaking human waste into the Marlborough Sounds.

The Proposed Marlborough Environment Plan​ included a rule requiring Sounds homes with sewerage systems to either be part of a warrant of fitness scheme (WOF), or join a community sewerage scheme, within five years of its release. The plan was released in February.

Okiwi Bay Ratepayers Association and Federated Farmers, who challenged the Marlborough District Council's new plan says compliance comes with a hefty price tag. The Queen Charlotte Sound Residents Association was listed as supporting the appeal, but a member was unable to confirm if the association was actively involved.

Okiwi Bay Ratepayers Association vice-chairman Noel Curr feared residents would have to fork out up to $5000 for a WOF test for individual septic tanks, or band together to pay $2 million for a communal system.

Residents believed if a WOF scheme went ahead, compliance officers might run soil tests, send in surveillance cameras, or uproot septic tanks to find out where systems were. Some of the bay's houses were 80-years-old and had no known wastewater designs plans, he said.

“We believe that could cost between $2000 and $5000 a house.”

The environment plan said under the new scheme, systems would need to be inspected every five years. Okiwi Bay is the third-largest settlement in the Sounds, after Picton and Havelock, with 200 houses.

This meant residents could be forking out up to $2m a decade.

A consultant had told residents it would cost about $2m to put down a community system, which included $600,000 for a wastewater plant.

It was currently up to landowners to ensure their systems work.

Curr questioned why wastewater systems with a history of compliance could not continue as is. His own household system had been checked every six months for 20 years, and was “working fine”.

“We’re all for improving the water, but we want it to be cost effective.”

Robin Hood Bay has the worst levels of faecal matter in the Sounds.

An environment plan report writer said the council had received about 190 complaints on household sewerage systems in the last decade, suggesting some might not be functioning as well asthought.

There were also concerns that "poorly designed" septic tanks were discharging waste into the Sounds, following water quality testing.

Federated Farmers said in its appeal it did not believe septic tanks contributed much to poor water quality results, and questioned how wastewater systems, which were often buried, would be checked.

It also said systems could often not be upgraded, so must be replaced.

Council environment policy manager Pere Hawes says if the appeal is successful, the new method will not be rolled out.

A council spokesman said the council could not provide details on the plan’s new method, as a WOF scheme had not yet been developed, but that there were a range of ways to address poor performing systems.

This ranged from improved or more regular maintenance, or a system upgrade or replacement, which could come in a range of options.

Council environment policy manager Pere Hawes said the new approach would not be rolled out until the appeal was resolved.

“If the appeal is successful, the method would not be implemented.”

Council environmental scientist Steffi Henkel said at a council meeting last month that Governors Bay and Robin Hood Bay would be investigated after returning high faecal results on days without rain.

Council environmental scientist Steffi Henkel says old septic tanks have been a source of faecal contamination in the Marlborough Sounds in the past.

Investigations were also planned for Ngakuta Bay, which had “significantly higher” faecal matter than other bays after rainfall.

Five bays in the Sounds monitored for faecal matter, or 56 per cent, were graded “fair”, meaning swimming should be avoided during and after rainfall. Two sites were graded “good” and one was "very good".

Robin Hood Bay was labelled “poor”.

Henkel said last week old septic tanks had been the source of faecal contamination in the past, and she suspected this had occurred again, but the council was waiting on genetic sourcing results to prove it.

The Proposed Marlborough Environment Plan, officially released on February 20, brings three of the region's plans into a single document and defines what activities are appropriate in Marlborough's urban, rural and coastal environments.