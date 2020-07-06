Puppy love: Bylaw review suggests lifting town centre dog ban in Blenheim

Councillor Jamie Arbuckle and Blue at the Market St sign which bars dogs from entering Blenheim's town centre.

A bylaw review in Marlborough has paved the way for dogs to make a permanent return to Blenheim’s town centre.

The Marlborough District Council is looking at its dog control bylaw for the first time in 10 years, with an early draft recommending the central business district (CBD) become dog-friendly again.

Proposed changes to the bylaw will be discussed by the council’s animal sub-committee on Friday and approved by full council next month, before going out for public consultation for at least four weeks.

Key discussion points will be the extent to which dogs can enter Blenheim’s CBD, Pollard Park and some playgrounds. The bylaw will also set down which areas dogs can be off leash.

Dogs were banned from the Blenheim CBD in 2012, after a 2010 bylaw review. They were allowed in town last October as a trial to see if the ban should be lifted.

The trial coincidence with the 65th Black Hawk National Dog Show. Business owners lapped up the trial, providing water bowls, treats and some even welcomed dogs on a lead into their store.

No formal complaints were laid during the trial.

Councillor Jamie Arbuckle, who chaired the animal control sub-committee, said the council expected the bylaw to draw in a high number of submissions.

“[The] council recognises the positive role dogs play in the lives of their owners and the wider community, and also the importance of a dog control bylaw that is up to date and fit for purpose,” he said.

“It’s important that the community engages in the review process.”

People who wanted to talk the council through their submission would be heard before Christmas, but after submissions closed. The bylaw review was expected to wrap up early next year.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Shadow the dog at the Taylor River.

Dog control bylaw timeline:

2010 – Dog control bylaw review

October 1, 2012 – Dog control bylaw comes into effect

October 2019 – Dog ban lifted in one-month trial

July 2020 – New bylaw discussed by animal control sub-committee

August 2020 – Council approves the bylaw for public consultation

Late 2020 – Submissions on bylaw open

Late 2020 – Submissions on bylaw close

Late 2020 – Hearings held at the council

Early 2021 – New bylaw adopted