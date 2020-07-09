Coronavirus: Mental health admissions will spike post-lockdown – DHB

Many Kiwis are struggling with their mental health following the lockdown, Counties Manukau DHB says (file photo).

An increase in demand for mental health services is expected as people grapple with unemployment and the pressures of the post-coronavirus lockdown environment.

According to a recent Hospital Advisory Committee paper, Counties Manukau District Health Board's residential mental health inpatient unit, Tiaho Mai, noted a marked increase in the length of stay of patients in May during the lockdown.

“The service struggled to discharge people mainly due to anxiety about breaking a 'bubble',” the paper said.

“There was also a marked increase in referrals to intake and assessment following the end of lockdown, with increased referrals from both internal and external referrers. Of note the largest increase came from [the emergency department].

“Referrals increased across both genders, with the majority being females.”

The number of patients has not dropped off post-lockdown and the Division of Mental Health and Addictions expects the trend to continue as people “begin to grapple with their new reality post-Covid-19”, the paper said.

“Our CAMHS (Child & Adolescent Mental Health Services) service has also seen a sharp increase in referrals attributed to schools/GPs reopening again.”

Reasons for the increase included greater financial strain due to unemployment, limited ability to cope with new norms and the fall-out from family violence.

The findings are in keeping with a report released in June by Koi Tū: The Centre for Informed Futures. The think tank and research centre predicted a mental health tsunami in the wake of Covid-19, with the number needing support tipped to double.

STUFF Lyn Copland has battled for changes to the mental health system after her son died.

“The effects on our collective mental wellbeing are just beginning to be truly appreciated,” it said.

“Not only could Covid-19 have a devastating effect on already vulnerable sectors of society, but also we anticipate a second, and potentially large cohort of newly at-risk people as a result of the economic downturn, both globally and nationally, and expected ongoing rise in unemployment.”

Otago University psychology professor Richie Poulton, who co-authored the report, said that new at-risk group “has no playbook for this scenario and could respond in unpredictable or even catastrophic ways”.

But the report also said the pandemic could provide the government with an opportunity to move away from existing outdated services and to adopt more innovative approaches to mental health.

It also called for the key recommendations from the 2018 He Ara Oranga: Report of the Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction report to be implemented faster, and for an increased focus on promoting wellbeing at a community level.