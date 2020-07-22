Blenheim waste centre re-opens 18 months after devastating fire

A waste centre damaged by fire has opened its doors for the first time in over a year, this time with new equipment.

Tipping bins have been added to Blenheim’s waste sorting centre as part of its $1.5 million refurbishment, after dumped rubbish scorched half the centre last January.

Security cameras caught rubbish sparking to life in a skip at 3.30am on January 14, 2019. The fire then spread to two skips, one full of wood and one full of general rubbish, damaging the centre’s roof, cladding and internal wiring.

Marlborough District Council solid waste manager Alec McNeil said the building was “stripped down, taken away and replaced” with like for like, apart from three new bins, which were loaded with rubbish and lifted it into the centre.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Three new bins allow rubbish to be moved into the centre easier.

The bins made dumping easier and safer, following feedback on the old dumping system, he said.

Once the rubbish was in the centre, contractors sorted through it by hand, determining which could be landfilled, recycled or resold at the re-used shop.

The centre’s sort belt, not damaged in the fire, had been “mothballed” to the Bluegums Landfill until future notice.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR The waste sorting centre was damaged in a fire last year.

A new system was also installed at both the waste centre and the resource recovery centre, across the road, which would alert emergency services if it detected smoke.

It wasn’t until smoke was spotted billowing from the centre last year that Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called, two hours after the blaze had started.

Firefighters destroyed a roller door using a forklift to access the fire, which was extinguished in about 40 minutes.

SUPPLIED An image taken inside the centre after the fire.

McNeil said an investigation into the fire could not pinpoint its cause, but proved it was not malicious.

”The whole area was covered with cameras, and you couldn’t see anyone running in and lighting it,” he said.

The centre closed for 18 months while the council settled its insurance claim and had it rebuilt, reopening on July 6. Waste centre employees were relocated to other jobs.

Marlborough District Council Cabling inside the centre turned into a plastic blob during the fire.

McNeil said in that time, the new hazardous waste centre had began recycling batteries for their rare minerals, and the resource recovery centre had started landfilling “non-recyclables” like soft plastics and coloured bottles.

Marlborough would still process plastics that were in demand - known as plastics types 1, 2 and 5 - which made up 85 per cent of the region’s plastics. These plastics included milk bottles, water bottles and cleaners, he said.

”The whole idea is people are sorting the waste at the top when they come in, and that there’s various options for it.”

The centre was open from 7.30am to 5.00pm Monday to Friday, 7.30am to 4pm on Saturdays, and 10.30am to 4.00am on Sundays.