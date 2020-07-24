Marlborough's vineyard half-marathon event gets funding boost

Last year's Saint Clair Half Marathon drew participants from across the county, including Monique McMahon of Christchurch.

A $15,000 grant would not have saved the company behind a beloved half-marathon through Marlborough vineyards from liquidation, says its founder, but will give its new owner a leg up.

Founding company The Grape Run went into liquidation during lockdown after it was forced to cancel this year's Saint Clair Vineyard Half Marathon due to restrictions on large events. The popular run was later purchased by Not Just Events.

Councillors were told on Thursday that Not Just Events would receive a one-off $15,000 grant for next year's half-marathon from The Economic Action Marlborough (TEAM) group.

Former co-owner Chris Shaw said the grant was a “fantastic” boost for the half-marathon, but would not have saved The Grape Run from liquidation, as the company had too much debt.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF/Stuff Saint Clair Vineyard Half Marathon co-owner Chris Shaw said he was gutted to lose the event.

“We were contacted by the council and told there was funding available, but we didn't apply for it as we knew the company would be going into liquidation,” he said on Wednesday.

“We worked through options, but the council shouldn't take on the liability that we had, because it would impact communities.”

Council staff wrote a report in May suggesting the council look at buying the half-marathon if a new owner could not be found, but it was purchased before the report went to full council.

In June, a separate report said a number of interested parties had bid for ownership, which was “testament to the success of this event and the reputation it has gained over the years”.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Saint Clair Half Marathon competitor Heidi Owers of Renwick in last year's race.

Shaw was aware the council had considered purchasing the event, and thought it was because it brought in money.

“We’re fully in support of the council giving money to the event. It's significant to the region, and it's important it goes ahead.”

He was “gutted” by the liquidation, but was “excited to be moving on”, and even planned to show the event’s new organiser around.

“It will be a bittersweet thing to be helping this year," he said.

Not Just Events owner Sheree Stevens said she was “very grateful” for the grant, which would help soften lost sponsorship.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Not Just Events owner Sheree Stevens, pictured at Le Race 2016, an annual cycle race from Christchurch to Akaroa.

All but one of the event's sponsors had signed back on, but each had reduced their sponsorship amount due to the coronavirus.

”I approached the council as I get a lot of funding from the Christchurch City Council [for other events]. Funnily enough, Marlborough District Council said we have this Covid-19 event fund, and this is essentially what it’s designed for,” she said.

”We will be breaking even – if not less – next year, but Marlborough needs an event like this. I’m just the gutsy person who took the risk, because I knew this was a fantastic event.

”It’s one of the key five events in the area. Most of the people who take part are outsiders that need food, accommodation.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Pictured is last year's winner Yuta Kambayashi.

Much of the event would be kept the same, down to the start and finish lines, and contributing to Bowel Cancer New Zealand.

"If a person has come to the half-marathon the last five years, they probably won’t see a lot of different compared to next year.”

Tickets could be purchased from September 1, she said.

TEAM had set up a $200,000 contingency fund to support events as part of an $865,000 "recovery package" earlier this year.

Councillor Mark Peters, recently appointed TEAM chair, confirmed funding support would be considered for events which brought “significant” economic benefits to Marlborough.