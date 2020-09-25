Higher waste costs might be the incentive Marlborough’s wine industry needs

New Zealand Wine Grower general manager of sustainability Edwin Massey says an increase in trade waste fees should encourage the wine industry to cut waste to landfill.

Businesses feeding trade waste into Marlborough’s sewerage system could cop a “hefty” fee increase this year.

A Marlborough District Council report last month estimated some trade waste bills could jump by 20 per cent under a new fee review. But a council spokesman said this week the figures were a “starting point” and were expected to change.

New Zealand Wine Growers general manager of sustainability Edwin Massey said an increase in trade waste fees would “incentivise” Marlborough’s wine industry to achieve its goal of sending zero waste to landfill by 2050.

“It's a good thing,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Waste disposal levies could jump 500pc in Marlborough under new 'guilt tax'

* 'Significantly non-compliant' winery to have wastewater practices investigated

* More tests for town water as firefighting foam fallout continues



“It gets businesses to look at potential solutions to improve their waste management. The whole thing with waste is, ‘can you reduce the amount you use, can you recycle or reuse it?’ It’s the basic ‘Rs’ of waste minimisation literature.

“We're working hard with the wine industry to consider the entire lifecycle of a product, from production right down to what to do when that product has finished being used.”

He said Marlborough was an important wine region and New Zealand Wine Growers would work with its council.

The increase in fees did not come as a surprise.

The council report showed a medium-sized winery paying $126,500 in trade waste fees could see a 21 per cent fee increase, or $27,000 more a year.

A benchmark small winery could be looking at 13 per cent increase in waste fees.

Calculations run on an unnamed Marlborough meat processor showed it could cop the lowest fee increase, at 9 per cent, but this was still an extra $28,000 a year.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Council operations and maintenance engineer Stephen Rooney recommended the council review its trade waste fees in August.

The report, presented by council operations and maintenance engineer Stephen Rooney, said the current fees did not take into account the cost of upgrading the Blenheim treatment plant, where trade wastewater went.

Trade waste levels were growing, and Marlborough’s viticulture industry was the largest contributor to this.

Blenheim’s sewage treatment plant needed to be upgraded to keep up with demand, which the long-term plan 2018-28 estimated would cost $9.6m. The plant served Blenheim, Renwick, Riverlands and the Cloudy Bay Business Park.

It was upgraded in 2008 after it struggled to cope with that year’s wine vintage and came close to failing. The treatment plant was upgraded again in 2013 for $17m.

SUPPLIED A view north of the irrigation ponds built as part of the sewage treatment plant upgrade in 2014, near Blenheim.

Its completion lined up with the last increase in trade waste fees, although fees were reviewed but not changed in 2018.

The Riverlands reserve was funding the shortfall in fees. The reserve was currently about $1.2 million in deficit.

“The increase from 2013 to 2020 is ‘hefty’, but as an annual rate [it] is just ahead of inflation,” Rooney said in his report.

Any businesses that paid in “strength” fees, which early estimates said could jump close to 40 per cent, would be invited to meet with him.

The council proposed “smoothing” the proposed trade waste fees increase over three to five years, the report said.