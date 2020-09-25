Teething troubles at Greymouth's new hospital

The new Te Nikau, Grey Hospital and Health Centre in Greymouth.

Shared seating areas at Greymouth's new Te Nikau hospital pose a risk to patient confidentiality, the West Coast District Health Board has heard.

Board member Nigel Ogilvie, the director of the Westland Medical Centre, told the board at its meeting on Thursday that he had recently spent a couple of days at Te Nikau with patients.

He had noticed that nurses and other health staff were well spread around the building at lunchtimes.

"They were sitting at tables talking, and we could hear their conversations – patients could hear them as well.

"Over the day my concerns went from zero to a hundred because of the number of people I heard all about," Ogilvie said.

A lot of the reports presented to the board said only good things about Te Nikau, Ogilvie noted.

"It's lovely to have lots of positives, but there are some things that need attention."

Nursing director Brittany Jenkins agreed there had been challenges around staff spaces in the new building.

Board member Peter Neame said the problem was proximity.

"The services are too close to staff areas – that's quite different to the old hospital."

Board chairman Rick Barker said staff needed to be very careful with confidential information.

"You don't know who's standing around."

The board also discussed teething problems with patients arriving at the one reception area for both GP appointments and emergency care.

STUFF Some patients at Greymouth's new integrated health centre have been surprised to be charged GP fees when they thought they were being treated at ED.

There was confusion about where they were supposed to go and no clear direction, Ogilvie said.

"There is no sign to say Emergency or Health Centre. I stood there for 11 minutes while three staff on reception sat behind the desk and talked."

DHB general manager Phil Wheble said there was work to do on that issue, so that people were greeted as they came in and given information, but the aim was to provide integrated services.

There were too many people in one reception area, according to Neame.

"You don't want an integrated bottleneck, do you? That's what you've got at the moment."

Speaking after the meeting, Wheble said it made sense to have one general reception area for both primary (GP) and emergency care and patients were triaged by nurses, but people needed clearer directions about where to go.

"Some people have thought that if you have an accident you automatically go to emergency but that is not the case. It's the acuity (seriousness) of your condition that determines if you are seen in Emergency – not the fact that you've had an accident."

The department had not been "accident and emergency" for many years, Wheble said.

"It's often better to see a GP for an injury – and if it's an accident you are covered by ACC for the cost."

Emergency care was free, Wheble stressed.

"But we have had couple of people come in who have not understood this and we have not communicated this well enough."

Board member Tony Kokshoorn said the DHB needed to run an advertising campaign to clarify the system for West Coasters and should keep it simple.