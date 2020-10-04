Potential Blenheim southwest link road draws mixed views from residents

Omaka Landing resident Trevor Diamond has left gaps in his fence which he will fill if neighbouring industrial land is developed.

South and west Blenheim could be connected by road if a new industrial estate is developed, a roading boss says.

Nineteen hectares of farmland south of the Omaka Landing subdivision has been rezoned industrial in the final copy of the Proposed Marlborough Environment Plan, and could be transformed into an industrial subdivision off Aerodrome Rd.

Marlborough Roads manager Steve Murrin said in a report to councillors that if development went ahead, it might need to connect Wither Rd to Aerodrome Rd to cater for the increased traffic.

“This would require a new bridge across the Taylor River.”

The route could be built on an unformed road and connected to Rosina Corlett Ln, near the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre.

Carlton Corlett Trust owns the 18.7ha of rezoned land, and trustee Peter Radich said its development was “inevitable”.

There were no consents lodged to develop the land.

“The trust has got plans, but we’re not in position to say what they are. It's unlikely that the trust will undertake the development. It's more likely that ownership will be passed to another owner, who wishes to develop the land,” he said.

“It's logical in that there is a need for land of that kind, and that land is in close proximity to the centre of Blenheim.”

Radich said the council wanted the land rezoned.

“The council in its evaluation of the future uses of the land determined that the best use of it was for light industrial purposes, and that position was supported by the trust.”

The rezoning was opposed by Omaka Landing developer Colonial Vineyards Limited in 2016 as an industrial development would “clearly create some adverse effects and conflicts”, like noises from “vehicles operating [at] all hours”.

Colonial Vineyards Limited chairman Mark Davis could not comment on the rezoned land or potential new road, as he was appealing the Proposed Marlborough Environment Plan.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Rosina Corlett Ln currently leads to the popular Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre and Omaka Classic Cars attractions.

The plan included a 12-metre “setback” between the industrial zone and Omaka Landing, but Colonial Vineyards wanted the setback to be landscaped to reduce the effects.

What residents think

Omaka Landing residents Trevor and Judith Diamond, whose home bordered the rezoned land, said they were told the land could become an industrial development when they bought their property, but were unsure when or how it would occur.

“We’ll just take it as it comes,” the Diamonds said.

The couple had left space between panels in their fence, so they could admire the farmland, but were prepared to cover the gaps and make their fence taller if development occurred.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Omaka Landing resident Grant Benge fears a new road connection could present a hazard for people using the Taylor River.

Grant Benge, also from Omaka Landing, was concerned an industrial development would create more noise and traffic.

“I’d like to see the land become more recreational instead.

“The Taylor River access [at Rosina Corlett Ln] is used by a lot of people for their biking and running, including myself. A road across there could be a potential hazard for people.”

Omaka Landing resident Haleigh Rayner said a family member ran along Rosina Corlett Ln at least once a day.

“A new road doesn't appeal at all,” she said.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Omaka Landing resident Haleigh Rayner and her children enjoy biking and running along the Taylor River.

An Omaka Landing resident, who did not want to be named, said she would prefer if the land became a forested area.

“If it becomes an industrial development, especially one with wineries, then the night light would definitely be annoying. The planes are already loud. We don’t need more noises.”

But for resident Paige Banks, used to the traffic of Brisbane, a possible new subdivision or road was of little consequence.

Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre chief executive Jane Orphan supported a Wither Rd connection “in general terms”.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre chief executive Jane Orphan says a new link road would help the Classic Fighters air show event.

“This would not only benefit the Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre by linking us with residents to the east but also greatly assist Yealands Classic Fighters,” Orphan said.

“The existing ford is subject to wash-outs, which has negatively impacted on the [Yealands] air show in past years and been extremely challenging for traffic management.”

Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre had “long thought” the rezoned land could be developed into light industrial businesses, which would also support the needs of aviation businesses at the nearby Omaka Aerodrome, she said.

Speaking on his report, Murrin said industrial estates like the one in Riverlands tended to generate high levels of traffic.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Marlborough Roads manager Steve Murrin says a new road connection could be put down if industrial land is developed.

If a resource consent application was made to develop the land, traffic flow models would be carried out to see how a Wither Rd connection could alter Blenheim’s traffic network.

“A lot of people who work in the wineries live in south Blenheim. It could be a ‘shortcut’ for them,” Murrin said.

If the land was developed, but a Wither Rd connection was scrapped, then more lanes would need to be added to the new roundabout set for the Battys Rd and New Renwick Rd intersection between 2030 or 2035 to help ease traffic.

Neighbours of the Battys Rd and New Renwick Rd intersection said it was already busy enough for two lanes.

Murrin's report recommended funds for upgrading the roundabout or adding the cross-town connection come from development levies on the industrial development.