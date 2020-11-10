Special votes widen National's lead after win in Kaikōura electorate

National’s Stuart Smith during his first day back at Parliament last month, after re-securing the Kaikōura electorate.

The margin between red and blue widened in Kaikōura with the final count of votes cast in the 2020 election.

First-time Labour candidate Matt Flight conceded the race for Kaikōura's electorate after the preliminary results announced last month on election night showed incumbent Stuart Smith had beaten him by 2282 votes.

The official election results, released last week after about 500,000 special votes were counted, reflected a similar split despite thousands more votes for the candidates, with Smith’s lead increasing by just 13 votes, to 2295.

But while Kaikōura’s voters still wanted Smith as their man in Parliament, they gave Labour 44.3 per cent of the party vote, compared to National's 30.1 per cent.

Special votes included post-in and overseas votes. Votes by people who voted in an electorate they were not enrolled in were also considered special votes.

Flight said the end result was not surprising.

“I had hoped [the special votes] would make a difference, but there was no indication of how many would come in. It would be nice if I clawed back a few, even though, in the end, it went the other way," he said.

Flight “always knew” Kaikōura was a blue seat, but was "very happy” with his unexpected amount of red votes.

The first-time candidate was ahead in the votes several times at last month's “heart-pounding” election night.

Smith, about to begin his third term, said he was pleased the special votes had increased his majority.

Special votes tended to favour left-leaning parties, like Labour, and Smith attributed Kaikōura's bucking of that trend to his track record of helping out constituents.

“I'm personally humbled to be the member of Parliament for Kaikōura again for another three years.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff Incumbent National MP Stuart Smith and Labour candidate Matt Flight were neck-and-neck for most of election night.

Smith, who supported the decriminalisation of cannabis, voted against the Government's cannabis referendum.

The official tally in the referendum was even closer than the preliminary results, which put opposition at 53.1 per cent. Special votes put the final score at 50.7 per cent in opposition of the draft bill and 48.4 per cent in favour.

For the Kaikōura electorate, 57.7 per cent voted ‘no’.

“I think New Zealanders quite rightly decided to vote against that frightful draft bill up for the cannabis referendum. It was a very poorly drafted bill. It was a blank cheque New Zealanders were being asked to sign.”

Brya Ingram/Stuff Smith will enter his third term as a member of Parliament.

Last week's final count showed a fractional shift for the End of Life Choice referendum, with 65.1 per cent of New Zealanders voting ‘yes’ and 33.7 per cent voting ‘no’ – a 0.1 per cent shift to ‘no’ from earlier results.

About 69.6 per cent of Kaikōura voters ticked ‘yes’, making the electorate its seventh highest supporter, of 65, after Coromandel, Napier and West Coast-Tasman.

Smith voted in favour of the End of Life Choice Bill.

“It gives a choice to people who think they don't have one ... The reality is it's not compulsory. If you don't like [assisted dying], you don't have to avail yourself of it.”

Smith would be sworn in as an MP in Wellington later this month, narrowly keeping his seat at Parliament. The National Party was down to 33 seats in the House following the count and Smith ranked 32th on its list.

National lost 19 blue seats on election night – including the once-safe National Party seat in Nelson – then another two in Northland and Maungakiekie last week.

Smith had held the seat since 2014, and the Kaikōura electorate had belonged to National since 1996. The last time a Labour Party candidate won the electorate was in 1970, when Ian Brooks won a by-election.

HOW THEY FARED

National’s Stuart Smith: 18,069 votes

Labour’s Matt Flight: 15,774 votes

Green’s Richard McCubbin: 2377 votes

New Zealand First’s Jamie Arbuckle: 2180 votes

ACT’s Richard Evans: 1833 votes

New Conservative's David Greenslade: 766 votes

Total votes counted in Marlborough: 43,206