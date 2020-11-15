Tradies-only car park questioned ahead of new Blenheim library and art gallery

A miniature model of the new Blenheim library and art gallery.

Plans to create a “dedicated car park” for tradies working on Blenheim’s new library and art gallery have been grilled.

A report put forward by Marlborough District Council staff proposed fencing off the fire station car park by the Main St roundabout, on State Highway 1, for 40 trades vehicles.

It followed a request from Robinson Construction for a place to park vehicles during the project's two-year build.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett was one of several to question the proposal, which – if approved – would add to the amount of car parks already set aside for the project.

READ MORE:

* Free parking extended in Marlborough, question of cost left to ratepayers

* We have an election. Phew! Fears of auto-elected councillors a distant memory

* 'We don't do it for the money', stress councillors as earnings revealed



Robinson Construction had already arranged for tradespeople working on the build to park their vehicles at a nearby hotel, under its tender.

“This is a major project by a very experienced contractor. To have this put in front of us now, after construction has started, has made me feel a little bit uneasy about things.

“We shouldn't be providing anything over and above what council already agreed to when the contractors tendered.”

But councillor Mark Peters took a “contrary view” and supported the proposal, saying that not setting up a dedicated car park could lead to “mess” in the area and tradespeople parking at the nearby Wynen St car park.

Nine in 10 Wynen St car parks were full during the week.

Council property and community facilities manager Jamie Lyall said if tradespeople parked at this car park, they would push out commuters, which had flow-on effects.

“These people will be on site as early as the resource consent allows them, which is 7am, so they will get the best choice. But this is the issue we’re trying to avoid.”

The fire station car park would give tradies a place to go.

Robinson Construction had leased a hotel car park site, but this site had “no room [nor] capacity” at present.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR The Marlborough District Council wants to fence off Blenheim's fire station car park for tradies working on the new Blenheim library and art gallery.

Staff offered up the fire station car park as it was located 150 metres from the new library and art gallery and had free parking – an “anomaly” in Blenheim’s town centre.

Lyall said in a report he suspected the car park had free parking because it had been identified as a possible “iconic building” site in a 12-year-old growth strategy.

But councillor Michael Fitzpatrick said he did not understand why Robinson Construction would enter into a lease when tradespeople could beat punters to parks.

“If they don’t sign a lease it would be first in, first served, which is what it is now. Tradespeople starting at 6am could ... park there and contribute no revenue at all to us.”

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Marlborough Mayor John Leggett questioned the need for the proposal at an assets and services meeting this week.

Councillor Cynthia Brooks was “comfortable” supporting the proposal, but agreed more information was needed.

“I think it's very creative thinking of staff to make use of a space we’re not generating any revenue from,” she said.

Funds from the lease would be put into the council's parking account, which was $1.9 million in deficit, but could be $6.9m in deficit if free parking continued in town.

After a lengthy discussion, deputy mayor and assets and services chair Nadine Taylor directed it to lie on the table until staff had provided more information.

“ ... a question this council might like to consider is what the value is, because we're weighing out alienating public use for commercial use. That's a balancing act,” she said.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR The new library and art gallery site sits fenced off.

Leggett replied with the added information, he could be talked into supporting the leasing out of the car park.

Thirteen councillors and the mayor would review and vote on the proposal at a council meeting on December 10.

If approved, the council would put up signs at the car park warning users it would be blocked off from next January.