Auckland Council leaky buildings payouts down but concern over its liability continues

Figures released by the Auckland Council show it is still paying the price for leaky buildings (FILE PHOTO).

Auckland Council spent $51 million settling leaky and defective building claims in 2019/20, new data shows.

That figure is down from the $134 million it spent the previous year, but it still had $188 million worth of active claims on its books. That figure accounts for cases that have been lodged but are still going through the resolution process.

In many leaky building cases, councils have been the only party property owners can take legal action against when the builders and developers involved have ceased trading under the same name.

This allows them to avoid liability for the damages being sought, leaving the local authority to pick up the bill because it signed off the work.

In a statement, a council spokesperson said it remained concerned at its ongoing financial exposure to leaky buildings claims.

They said despite the government’s changes to the Building Act and Building Code, the legal risk faced by councils around the country hadn’t changed.

The spokesperson said the council would like to see a cap on the liability of local authorities, as well as the introduction of guarantees and insurance for the construction of all new residential properties and significant alterations.

Last year, then-Minister of Building and Construction, Jenny Salesa, announced plans to change both the Building Act and Building Code. As part of the overhaul Salesa said she would look at how risk and liability are managed in the industry.

AUT/SUPPLIED AUT professor of construction John Tookey said more needs to be done to help councils avoid footing the bill for leaky homes.

But according to AUT professor of construction, John Tookey, the government’s changes have done little to address the underlying problem.

“The councils are still the last cab off the rank to say whether a property is code complaint. Their staff are the ones that have their signature on the paperwork to say it’s compliant,” Tookey said.

But he said New Zealand could look to other countries for a solution.

He said the National House Building Council(NHBC) system in the United Kingdom was one option. Builders take out insurance to cover their work and homeowners get a 10-year warranty on their property.

“The builders pay into the scheme and if any work is defective the scheme pays out,” Tookey said. “That would help whittle out the no-hopers.”

In its submission on the government’s reforms, Auckland Council called for an end to the use of joint and several liability - which allows homeowners to claim against councils - and the introduction of a liability cap of 20 per cent of the costs claimed.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said because of the legal risks councils faced, they had often been reluctant to approve new materials and building techniques without significant testing and assurance. He said that could impede innovation and slow the development of new housing.

“Reducing council liability could enable more innovation, reduce costs for both councils and builders, and improve the certainty of consenting processes.”

He said a compulsory insurance and warranty scheme would provide builders and developers with an incentive to do the job properly in the first place and reduce the cost of leaky buildings claims to councils and ratepayers.

The Minister of Building and Construction Poto Williams said the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s consultation process last year looked at the risk and liability settings in the construction industry.

“Feedback from consultation indicated that the building insurance market in New Zealand is not currently in a position to meet the large increase in demand that would arise from a compulsory guarantee or insurance product, should this be considered appropriate.”

She said while she appreciated that councils had faced additional costs associated with leaky and defective buildings in the past 20 years, she also felt for the homeowners who have been affected by defective building work.

Williams said she planned to take time to carefully consider a full range of views and official advice before making any commitments.

Tookey said he expected the number of leaky building claims in New Zealand to start to decline.

“There’s still so many claims working their way through the system. But as the quality of consent requirements and building standards increase I would anticipate fewer claims going forward.”