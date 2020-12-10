New report predicts the rise and fall of Marlborough's post-Covid economy

Cafe Cortado general manager Kody North says Picton businesses are struggling to hire summer workers, despite lots of jobs available.

More jobs have been created in Marlborough than lost following the coronavirus lockdown, a new report reveals.

But the post-Covid good times aren’t expected to last, with the economy expected to reach a low point sometime next year.

Infometrics senior economist Alistair Schorn presented his report to a public meeting at the Marlborough Convention Centre in Blenheim on Tuesday.

The report showed Marlborough’s economy was down 14.4 per cent in June, compared to last June, but by September it was up 1.4 per cent on last year. Schorn put the bounce back partly down to consumer spending.

The region’s 14.4 per cent dip was the second worst in New Zealand, after Otago, which was still struggling.

Unemployment in Marlborough hit 2.6 per cent this September, improving 0.2 per cent since March, before lockdown, after a small population increase helped stir up about 575 new jobs.

At the same time, about 520 people signed up for Jobseeker or Covid-19 income relief payment support. Most lost jobs came from the arts, real estate, science, or transport sectors.

“When lockdown started, we [Infometrics] were predicting the sky was going to fall. We're very happy to be proven wrong,” Schorn said.

But Marlborough was not out of woods, he said.

The economy was set to drop another 2.4 per cent in the next two years, resulting in $73 million cut from the region’s purse.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Infometrics senior economists Brad Olsen, left, and Alistair Schorn presented an update on the Marlborough economy this week.

With it came the prediction that 900 more jobs would be cut by next March, as the region’s unemployment fell to 3.2 per cent – about 5 per cent better than first forecasted. This would climb to 1530 jobs, or 4.9 per cent, by March 2022.

The next round of job cuts were set to come from the accommodation (590 jobs), agriculture (180 jobs), retail (160 jobs) and winemaking (155 jobs) sectors, as wallets emptied.

Māori and people aged under 30 were likely to be the worst affected, mirroring the first round in losses, but Schorn said employment among Māori was predicted to recover faster.

Infometrics senior economist Brad Olsen said at the public meeting that recovering from this hit would not be quick.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Brad Olsen says it’s one thing to have jobs, and another one to fill them.

“When you kick so many people out of a job – and let's be clear, we’ve kicked 70,000 out of jobs across the country so far – it does take a while for those jobs to renew,” Olsen said.

But it was one thing to have jobs, and another to fill them.

“It’s not quite as easy as smushing the group of job seekers into the group of available jobs. We already had this issue before Covid-19 ... The band-aid solution has been to import foreign labour, and that has been the solution for 30 years.

“The struggle is we’ve ... continued to ignore the issue of how we get residents in New Zealand to do these available jobs.”

Supplied Marlborough’s economy is set to fall another 2.4 per cent in the next two years, due to ongoing impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

Cafe Cortado general manager Kody North said Picton businesses were struggling to attract summer workers.

North said he found New Zealanders did not consider hospitality a career, unlike other countries, and those that did often turned down low-skilled jobs, such as dishwashing.

“It's been difficult. The ones that do apply get snapped up so quickly. A lot are on visas which require you to pay them $25.50 an hour to meet their visa requirements,” North said.

The cafe wanted to hire three dishwashers and several extra hands in its kitchen. It had adapted its recruitment outlook to let job seekers come to it, rather than chasing job seekers.

Supplied Marlborough’s wine sector, codenamed “manufacturing”, is set to see the largest drop in gross domestic product (GDP) in the region.

Two-thirds of Marlborough’s vintage staff came from overseas, and wineries were on the charm offensive to attract workers and plug the gap caused by the Covid-19 lockdown.

But even with a full workforce – which Infometrics worried would not happen – the wine industry was “in the firing line”.

Its earnings were forecasted to shrink by $9.8m by March 2022 due to a decline in demand for “high-value, high-cost” wines at overseas restaurants, who were not earning enough.

It was also facing a $30m drop in its gross domestic product (GDP), which would outweigh any growth Marlborough made.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Economic Action Marlborough (TEAM) chair Mark Peters told attendees businesses and industries would be surveyed next year, to see what impact coronavirus has had on them.

A report published after the public meeting said wineries that could transition from bottled to bulk exports were more likely to be more resilient to the forecasted economic downturn.

The Economic Action Marlborough (TEAM), the cross-organisational group leading Marlborough's economic comeback under four phases, would outline its second phase (‘resilience’) plan between April and June next year.

The second phase would focus on maintaining cash flows and jobs after the Government's wage subsidy help ended.

Marlborough in March 2022

4.9 per cent unemployment

$73 million earnings lost

1530 jobs lost

2.4 per cent drop in GDP