Vehicle beach ban in Marlborough gets the go-ahead from councillors

The Marlborough District Council is looking to ban vehicles from 45 kilometres of the region's east coast.

The Marlborough District Council has green-lighted plans to ban vehicles, including quad bikes, along a stretch of Marlborough's east coast ... again.

But, as with most things' council, the decision has yet to be set in stone, as the draft bylaw will now go out for public consultation.

Councillors on Thursday voted unanimously to stick to the plan to stop all motorists from accessing a 45-kilometre stretch of coast, between Redwood Pass and Ward, despite a year-long battle with fishermen to allow quad bikes.

Councillors were given the option on Thursday to ban four-wheel-drive cars, but not quad bikes or motorbikes, which could still travel below the high tide mark, after several stakeholders threw their support behind a partial vehicle ban.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Fishermen put down log barricades along Marlborough's east coast in March 2020 in an attempt to educate quad bike drivers.

But none supported this option. It was the second time the council had agreed to ban all drivers from the east coast following a vote last November.

Drivers had long cruised the region's east coast, but access to it became easier after the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake exposed reefs which used to be underwater. The council wanted to allow these reefs to recover without interference.

The decision would form the basis of the council's draft bylaw, set to be finalised by a sub-committee made up of councillors and the mayor while staff were on annual leave.

But councillor David Oddie, who would sit on the sub-committee, said the decision did not mean the blanket ban was set in stone. The draft bylaw was still subject to submissions and hearings, which could affect final rules.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett said ultimately the council hoped to end with a bylaw that suited its intended purpose.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Seals resting near Cape Campbell lighthouse, on Marlborough's east coast.

The draft bylaw would suggest barring beach access to all vehicles between Redwood Pass and Ward, and introducing a speed limit at Marfells Beach and Ward Beach, where fishers could still launch boats.

A report filed ahead of the council meeting said a blanket ban would protect significant tangata whenua sites, threatened species and habitats, and other beach users, as well as allowing the coast to recover from the Kaikōura earthquake.

Thousands had already signed a petition opposing the vehicle ban, fearing an end to long-held family quad-biking traditions, including the family that gifted a beach to the Government.

Conservationists, on the other hand, welcomed the plan, saying vehicles hampered the recovery of the reef platforms and threatened indigenous plants and wildlife on the coast.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Marlborough's east coast is popular among horse riders, quad-biking fishermen, walkers, cyclists, and campers.

Councillor Cynthia Brooks said she understood the proposed new rules might be opposed by some community members, but believed the new bylaw was a long-term commitment.

“I have a saying in my life that I use a lot and I used it when I stood for this council, and it says: ‘The true meaning of life is to plant trees under whose shade you do not expect to sit’.”

The draft bylaw was due to go out for public feedback before the council's first public meeting next year, set for February.

Feedback could be submitted for at least a month.

A hearing committee would then deliberate on the submissions and make a recommendation to the council on what vehicles should, or should not, be barred. Councillors would then decide whether or not to adopt the new bylaw.