Diabetes drugs delay shows problem with Pharmac’s funding model, doctor claims

Drug funding agency Pharmacâs decision to delay approving the funding for two new drugs for the treatment of diabetes has been the subject of criticism.

Pharmac’s decision to delay funding approval for two new diabetes drugs has highlighted the shortcomings of how the agency decides which medicines to fund, according to the chairman of the Diabetes Foundation Aotearoa.

Dr John Baker said funding the diabetes drugs for one patient would cost between $696 and $1380 a year, whereas putting someone with the condition on dialysis for 12 months costs $50,000-$90,000. He said it doesn’t make economic sense not to approve the drugs.

Last Monday Pharmac said it would make a decision on a proposal to fund Empagliflozin and Dulaglutide in January – which will be publicly announced a month later. It is the second time it has deferred making a judgement on the drugs in just over a month.

Baker is the chairman of the Diabetes Foundation Aotearoa and works as an endocrinologist at Middlemore Hospital. He has been a long-term advocate of the medicines, which he said can reduce a patient’s progression to end-stage kidney disease by 15 years.

Baker said he finds Pharmac’s latest decision frustrating, highlighting a problem with the organisation’s funding model.

He said the agency’s brief means it is focused on staying within budget and less focused on how it can help save costs across the wider health system.

In response, Pharmac operations director Lisa Williams said it looks at four key criteria when it makes drug funding decisions, including need, health benefits, the sustainability of a medicine, as well as costs and savings.

“Within each of these four segments, we consider the impact of the disease, condition or illness of the person, their family or whānau, wider society, and the broader New Zealand health system,” Williams said.

“All these factors are centred around our statutory objective to get the best health outcomes from within the available funding.”

Baker also said there is also a lack of ministerial responsibility for the drug funding agency, despite the fact its board of directors is responsible to the Minister of Health.

He said this is seen every time political leaders duck for cover and refuse to comment on Pharmac decisions on the basis that it’s an independent agency.

"I think part of the problem for Pharmac is the lack of political accountability. If something goes wrong, who takes responsibility for it? There's no Minister of Pharmac,” Baker said.

"And they never wear it for Pharmac's botch-ups, and there's been a few of those over the years."

A spokesperson for the Minister of Health Andrew Little said he couldn’t comment on individual decisions made by the agency.

But in a statement Little said the Government remains committed to an independent review of the organisation.

“The Pharmac model has served us well over many years, ensuring that New Zealanders have access to a good range of safe, effective and modern medicines,” Little said.

“A strength of the model is that medicines funding decisions are made on good clinical and technical advice with the overriding goal of achieving the best health outcomes possible for New Zealanders within the available drug buying budget.

“This Government respects the independence and impartiality of Pharmac. It is not for us as politicians to second guess the experts at Pharmac about which drugs it purchases.”

But he said it is a good time to look at its operations.

“As the minister ultimately responsible for Pharmac, I believe it’s time for an independent non-political review of the organisation to give assurance it is working as well as possible on behalf of New Zealanders, and to identify any potential improvements.”