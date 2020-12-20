Pack it in: council charges serious green to dump big bags of grass

Straight Lines owner Neil Holdaway says he will lose customers if he puts his mowing prices up.

It costs $22 to dump a big bag of lawn clippings in Marlborough.

New charges were brought in this month as the Marlborough District Council looked to separate the drop-off points for rubbish and green waste, in a bid to cut weekend wait times.

The move means those with cut grass and trimmed bushes no longer get weighed at the council’s newish multimillion-dollar Waste Sorting Centre, with entry and exit weigh bridges.

But it also means the cost of dumping a wool sack of lawn clippings has jumped from about $4 to $22.20.

READ MORE:

* The plastics not worth recycling: Being green is all about the green

* Road kill at landfill tips the scales at 25 tonnes

* Rubbish company dumping separated garden waste with general rubbish



Lawn mower-by-trade Neil Holdaway, owner of Straight Lines, said the change had spurred him onto a private waste collector.

“I worked out a couple of days ago, after another overcharging, that this was going to sink my business ... I have a lawn I do for $40 by filling up several wool bags halfway. But I'm now charged $11.10 per half bag, so if I fill up more than three from the job then I don't make any money.”

Stuff It costs $22.20 to dump a wool sack of grass in Marlborough.

Upping his prices would lose him most of his clients, and prevent him from picking up more, he said.

The alternative was to shut his business, dump the grass (which was “a no-go”), or take the grass to another company.

Council solid waste manager Alec McNeil said the previous system charged based on weight, but caused queues of up to 45 minutes on weekends.

So the council opted to return to measuring and charging by volume, he said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Marlborough District Council solid waste manager Alec McNeil says the new charging system will be reviewed at the end of January.

“The weighbridge couldn't be argued with as it was a machine ... The attendants working out volumes are going to estimate.

“If you've turned up with a trailer of grass that looks full, but could have been squashed in a bit more, the attendant is not going to work out the exact density before giving you your bill.”

McNeil said, in an ideal world, the council would have weighbridges for both rubbish and green waste.

He would put this and other alternatives to the council in January.

While lawn clippings could be put into council bin bags, this was warned against on the packet.

Grass left in bin bags could “cook” and melt the lining.

Supplied The cost of dumping grass in Marlborough jumps from $5.50 for a 120-litre wheelie bin to $22.20 for a wool sack, or woolpack.

Lawn clippings had been a headache for the Marlborough District Council for years, which said it could not compost due to herbicides, through people spraying their lawns with the likes of Weed and Feed.

So the grass was sent to landfill, at a cost to the council of $231 a tonne. About 79 tonnes of grass was sent to Bluegums Landfill last year.

But in other regions, councils were happy to compost grass as green waste.

Christchurch City Council resource recovery manager Ross Trotter said the council owned an organics processing plant, where they could send most grass.

Herbicides, except clopyralid, were managed during composting.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF It now costs $46.20 a cubic metre to dump grass in Marlborough.

A Nelson City Council spokeswoman said households wanting to compost were given $15 by the council to help them get started.

Colleen Wastney, co-owner of private composters Greenwaste to Zero, said clippings could be taken to their Richmond centre for $18 a cubic metre. In Marlborough, the council was charging $46.20 per cubic metre.

Wastney said their grass was mixed with the company’s green waste compost to create 'lawnpost’, which encouraged lawns to grow.

The high temperatures the composts were exposed to destroyed any “toxins and nasties”, like herbicides, she said.

People in Marlborough were divided on the new charges on Friday, as the cost of dumping branches and other green waste hadn’t changed much. It was once again just the lawn clippings causing a problem.

One man had paid the $11.10 to dump half a wool sack of grass and yelled out his car window, “It's a rip off. The weighbridge worked just fine”.