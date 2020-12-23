Ministry of Transport rapid transit plan ‘needs to include local government’

A Ministry of Transport (MoT) plan to establish a new national framework to help deliver rapid transit schemes like Auckland’s light rail project won’t work unless the affected councils are at the heart of it.

That’s the message from Auckland Council Planning Committee chairman Chris Darby. He said setting up a government-led framework, or agency to deal with national rapid transit projects, without input from experts in land use, urban development and planning, won't work.

“Local government can’t be a bystander in this,” Darby said.

A briefing paper to the new Minister of Transport Michael Wood from the MoT released last week highlighted many of the challenges the City of Sails is facing around transport and gridlock.

“Auckland faces increased congestion, reduced accessibility, increased deaths and serious injuries on the road network, and increasing negative impacts of transport on the environment. These all impact on the city’s productivity and quality of life.

“Building Auckland’s rapid transit network (trains, dedicated busways, and light rail) is integral to Auckland’s future, to allow mass movements of people through uncongested corridors. Rapid transit, by encouraging greater urban intensification, also helps to address Auckland’s housing supply and affordability issues.

“To improve coordination between agencies, we are proposing to develop a National Rapid Transit Strategic Framework with Waka Kotahi and KiwiRail. You will receive a briefing on this by the end of the year.”

The report said the minister would also receive advice soon on the city centre to Mangere Auckland light rail project.

But Darby isn’t sure the MoT’s proposal is the solution. He said so many of the issues relating to the likes of the Auckland light rail project are linked to land use and planning, which are the domain of local government.

“We don’t deliver transport projects in isolation. There’s no doubt there’s a need for the government to focus on the delivery of rapid transit projects.

"But in Auckland’s case there’s a risk of creating another entity that is one step removed from the oversight of the council.”

And he said it could lead to unnecessary duplication and costs.

“Auckland is different to other parts of the country because we already have a separate transport agency with a lot of experience. It is capable of delivering the light rail project and it is the party, along with the NZTA, that has done a lot of the work on it.”

He said the MoT needs to learn from its past mistakes, including its handling of the competing bids for the Auckland light rail project.

Darby said during the process the Ministry of Transport kept the Auckland Council and Auckland Transport in the dark.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Labour Transport Minister, Phil Twyford, said before the election light rail is a priority for Auckland and his party will make it happen if it wins.

A letter, released under the Official Information Act(OIA), from AT chief executive Shane Ellison to the Ministry of Transport’s chief executive Peter Mersi from March this year, shows tensions between the council-controlled organisation and the ministry.

Ellison said AT hadn’t been privy to the costings of, or even looked at the two competing bids from NZ Infra and the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

“The delivery of light rail is an exciting yet complex task which will demand effective and collaborative working relationships where information and expertise is shared between the key partners.”

In the run up to the 2017 election, soon-to-be Transport Minister Phil Twyford said a Labour-led Government would deliver light rail from the CBD to west Auckland and to the Auckland International Airport within a decade.

He estimated that the Auckland project would cost about $6 billion, making it the biggest transport project in New Zealand history. But the focus soon shifted from including the CBD to West Auckland line, to initially just targeting the city to airport link.

In August last year Twyford announced that the Ministry of Transport would take over from the NZTA as the lead government agency on the project in 2019 and would consider the two competing bids from NZ Infra and the NZTA.

But in June this year then Transport Minister Phil Twyford said that neither of the proposed light rail proposals could progress because of NZ First’s opposition to the project.

Twyford said the government would look at the Auckland light rail project again after the election. But Twyford was demoted in the post-election reshuffle and Michael Wood was promoted last month as the new Minister of Transport.

In a statement, Ministry of Transport director of system strategy and investment Siobhan Routledge said: "Planning and delivering rapid transit requires multiple agencies within central and local government to work closely together, including the Ministry of Transport, Waka Kotahi, KiwiRail, councils, and other local entities.

"To improve coordination between agencies, we are proposing to develop a National Rapid Transit Strategic Framework with Waka Kotahi and KiwiRail. Agencies will brief the Minister in the New Year."