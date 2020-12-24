'Explosion' of Airbnbs on West Coast coinciding with 'serious housing crisis'

Airbnb has had a huge impact on the accommodation sector in New Zealand. (Video first published in February 2020)

West Coast councils are split over what Airbnbs are doing to local communities – and they want a steer from the community on how to treat them.

The issue is the first one to fracture the unity of Te Tai o Poutini Plan Committee, the group working on the new combined West Coast district plan.

At a recent meeting, the region's mayors, councillors and iwi leaders were sharply divided on how to regulate Airbnb, with some urging a crackdown and others a hands-off approach.

Statistics show an explosion in Airbnbs on the West Coast. In the past three years, 409 have been added to the pool of short-term rentals in the region. The figures from Air DNA do not include houses listed on other sites, such as Bookabach.

While Airbnbs were an important part of the accommodation mix, and were undoubtedly good for their owners, there was “disquiet” over their impact on local communities and the housing market, senior planner Lois Easton said.

“They were seen as really harmful for housing ... even out at Moana, we met the local nurse, and she’d been forced to live in the campground because she couldn’t get rental accommodation.”

People were concerned there was nowhere for workers to live, and in small settlements Airbnbs had the effect of hollowing out the community, Easton said.

The Building Act rules were stringent for people wanting to let houses short-term, but she suspected many Airbnb properties on the Coast would not comply.

The planners recommended councils require resource consent for all Airbnbs in residential zones, restrict their use to 180 days a year, limit guest numbers to five, or one carload, in most cases and make them either a discretionary or restricted discretionary activity.

Westland mayor Bruce Smith said he had no problem with Airbnbs and did not think councils should be regulating them.

“I know it's different on other parts of the Coast, but take away Airbnbs and you take away Agfest for Greymouth and the Wildfoods for Hokitika.”

Iwi representative Paul Madgwick said it was no coincidence that the West Coast was facing a “serious housing crisis” at the same time Airbnb numbers were exploding.

“They've doubled in three years, and I really think it goes to the heart of community viability.”

People moving to the Coast were not looking for scenery but for work, education and health services, and particularly a roof over their heads, he said.

“I really think it is the duty of councils to see to this – who else is going to ensure community viability? In recent years we've let that slip away, we've let this explosion happen and this is what we're now faced with.”

The community had got by without Airbnbs until about five years ago. Hokitika people, for instance, had always opened up their homes for visitors for events like Wildfoods Festival, Madgwick said.

West Coast Regional Council chairman Allan Birchfield said councils should not interfere with people's right to use property to their best advantage.

“The Government has persecuted landlords almost out of the business. If they can get a better return from Airbnbs, well and good.”

Buller representatives had a very different perspective.

With the number of people moving to Buller, housing availability was now a problem and it would be unfortunate to see more houses locked up as Airbnbs, deputy mayor Sharon Roche said.

Regional councillor Laura Coll-McLaughlin, of Westport, said the district had a serious shortage of rental accommodation and was rapidly losing its status as a place where families could own their own home.

“I like to think the West Coast is a place where the Kiwi dream is still possible and you're not using the large part of your income on a house.”

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine said: “It’s a real issue in Buller with professional people we would dearly love to welcome to town, and we can't find long-term accommodation for them.”

Big events like Agfest that filled the Airbnbs were a bit like the drug methamphetamine in terms of their short-lived impact, hesaid.

“They give you a really good hit here and there but eventually that runs out and you realise you are focusing on the wrong things. We would much rather have long-term residents living in our community and contributing to a sustainable economy.”

The Te Tai o Poutini Plan Committee voted to seek feedback on the issue from their councils and communities – and the West Coast public – before taking the rules debate any further.

An information sheet and questionnaire would be posted on the ttpp.westcoast.govt.nz website in the new year.