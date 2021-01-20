Auckland Transport unveils fleet of electric buses for new AirportLink service

Auckland Transport chief executive Shane Ellison says the new AirportLink service is one way to help Auckland Council understand what’s needed to accelerate the rollout of more electric buses.

Auckland Transport has today rolled out the new electric buses that will run on the new AirportLink service between Manukau and the Auckland International Airport.

The new vehicles will be owned and operated by Go Bus and will run from the Manukau Bus Station to the Puhinui Station Interchange and then on to Auckland Airport and then return.

The nine buses were built by Chinese company Yutong with supply and support from JW Group. They are expected to be able to operate for a full shift on a single charge and can carry up to 78 passengers. Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said the new Airport Link was an important first for south Auckland.

“This is the launch of a new, entirely electric bus service between Manukau and the airport,” he said.

“What we’re determined to do is tackle the challenge of climate change. Here in Tamaki Makaurau 40 per cent of our carbon emissions come from our transport fleet and much of that is due to private vehicles.”

He said the new buses will help reduce the Auckland transport network’s carbon emissions and help the council achieve its climate change goals.

“We will not be purchasing any more diesel buses from July this year when our 10 year long term plan comes into effect.”

Goff said the buses will run every 10 minutes and the service will eventually run through to Botany and link up with the Eastern Busway.

Stephen Forbes/Stuff The nine buses which Go Bus will operate on the Airport Link were built by Chinese company Yutong with supply and support from JW Group.

Auckland Transport chief executive Shane Ellison said it has been trailing the electric buses since 2018.

“It’s been a really good way to understand the systems and how the customers feel about them. And it’s been really positive working with the operators. It has also informed the council about what’s needed to accelerate the rollout of electric buses,” he said.

The AirportLink service is part of the wider Auckland Airport to Botany Rapid Transit project which will eventually include dedicated lanes for buses or light rail between the airport, at Mangere, and Botany.

Work on the feasibility study started in 2018, but additional funding for the rapid transit project, estimated to cost $1.8 billion, remains up in the air after Auckland Council’s recent budget cutbacks due to Covid-19.

According to Auckland Transport, the rapid transit route would travel from Auckland Airport, along State Highway 20B and Puhinui Road to the upgraded Puhinui Station Interchange. From there it would continue along Puhinui Road and Lambie Drive and through the Manukau centre via Manukau Station Road, Davies Avenue and Ronwood Avenue.

It would then travel via Great South Road and Te Irirangi Drive to a new high-quality interchange at Botany, where it would then connect with the Eastern Busway.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland's Inner Link bus route has a new electric bus as part of its fleet.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has already started work on upgrading SH20B between the airport and Puhinui Road and Lambie Drive. While the $67 million Puhinui Station Interchange in south Auckland is currently under construction and is expected to open in June this year.

Auckland Transport spokesman Mark Hannan said in September last year that it would use electric buses on the rapid transit system, but it will future-proof the route so it can be used for light rail at a later date if passenger demand exceeds the current forecasts.

He said after the rapid transit project’s business case is completed, the next stage will be to progress with the route protection and consents for the rapid transit corridor in mid-2021.