Township gets village green lifeline after council loses funding for toilet side-project

The tavern's new owners have already put down a play area.

The new owners of an old tavern have saved the Marlborough District Council from looking red-faced over a rural green-space project.

Residents of Marlborough's Rai Valley, along the highway between Blenheim and Nelson, have spent years searching for a place to put down a village green and new public toilets.

The council agreed to help look, and even won $134,000 from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund in 2018 to put towards the new toilets, but the money was pulled after it failed to find land.

To the rescue came Tania and Kelvin Billingsley, who bought the 1970s tavern in August last year and within weeks offered half of their car park to residents and the council.

The couple, who had commercially developed old buildings in Nelson and Auckland, had long seen potential in the tavern and considered buying it years ago when it went up for sale.

Kelvin was a third-generation Rai Valley man and remembered the pub opening. His mother had worked there.

“We saw the Rai Valley Progress League pitch to the council for years about a village green ... and we said, ‘Why can’t we chop that car park in half? It has too many parks’," Tania said.

“It would be nice to help give the community a heart.”

SUPPLIED Design plans show the tavern plans to turn half of its car park into a village green for Rai Valley, with new public toilets.

Designers proposed keeping 29 of the car parks – two of which were disabled spaces – and replacing the rest with a 570-square-metre village green, a playground made of log structures, and an outdoor seating area and tavern courtyard.

The pair had already put in the seating area and playground, and repainted the tavern. Half the building had been leased to tenants, who renamed it The Millers Rest and refurbished it.

Tania said the transformation was really down to the efforts of the Rai Valley Progress League. “We didn't have to do a lot.”

A new toilet block was suggested for the eastern side of the village green, along State Highway 6, with its wastewater piped into an effluent disposal field beneath the village green.

SUPPLIED The play area features giant Connect Four and artificial turf.

Council parks and open spaces officer Grahame Smail said this was cheaper than putting down sewage tanks and trucking waste to Bluegums Landfill, south of Blenheim.

The one downside was the effluent field needed to be aerated, so the village green would need to be “quite open”.

“This is an open space that can be used for informal markets, kids’ birthday parties, and all that. I think it’s a great concept.”

The current toilet block was about 40 years old and its waste feeding onto the next-door neighbour's block.

SUPPLIED Rai Valley's tavern was built in the 1970s.

The council had offered to lease the green from the tavern's owners at $5000 a year for 30 years, or $150,000 in total, with a right to renew the lease for another 30 years once it ended.

But the contract was still under negotiation, as the village green's value was being appraised by an independent party.

Despite this, the council was readying itself to reapply for $150,000 in funding from the Government next month to help offset the cost of building the new toilets, put at $350,000.

Council property and community facilities manager Jamie Lyall asked councillors at a public meeting last week for permission to continue discussions, to which they agreed.

Councillor Jenny Andrews said developing the tavern's “quite sad looking” car park would be a “win-win” for everyone.

Councillors Cynthia Brooks, Barbara Faulls and Marlborough Mayor John Leggett also voiced their support for the project. Their decision had to be approved at full council on February 25.

The campaign to find a village green started in 2007. Residents had over the years put forward an old mussel factory, land set aside for a cheese factory, and the tavern as a location.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The Rai Valley Tavern has been rebranded The Millers Rest.

Rai Valley Progress League chair Faye Leov said the tavern's proposal recognised a vision long championed by residents.

“Rai Valley needs a central point, a place for people of all ages to get together ... A safe place to rest and take some time out from travelling or for locals to enjoy themselves.”

The Billingsleys would decide whether to lease out the remaining half of the building if the village green went ahead.

The town was due to join the council's small township programme this year. The $5.1 million initiative aimed to enhance the identity of small towns in the region by funding projects that improved outdoor spaces and urban design.