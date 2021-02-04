South Auckland rail line critical to prevent overloading of train network – KiwiRail

A $315 million rail line through south Auckland will be completed in time for the opening of the City Rail Link in 2024.

Work on a $315 million rail line through south Auckland has been a long time coming, KiwiRail's chief executive says.

The third main trunk rail line, due to be completed in 2024, is part of a $933 million package for Auckland’s rail network announced in early 2020 in the Government’s $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) said the Wiri to Quay Park project will provide an additional 5.2km of track to remove a bottleneck along the section of the North Island’s main trunk line which is currently used by passenger rail and freight services.

It will also add capacity for the new City Rail Link and the new commuter service being developed from Hamilton to Auckland. NZTA said it is also projected to reduce the number of freight movements on the state highway network by an estimated 175,000 a year.

READ MORE:

* Ministry of Transport rapid transit plan ‘needs to include local government’

* Motorists should expect delays travelling to holiday hotspots this summer

* Government plugs billion-dollar transport funding hole with grants and borrowing



Transport Minister Michael Wood visited the project on Wednesday.

Chris McKeen/Stuff KiwiRail's Southdown Terminal which is at the heart of its freight operations and will benefit from the new works.

He was given a guided tour of the work sites at Southdown and Sylvia Park.

“This is a government that backs rail so it’s great to see this investment,” he said.

The works will help reduce congestion on the rail network, reduce carbon emissions, and improve both commuter and freight rail services, he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood looks at the work on a new $315 million third main trunk rail line through south Auckland.

KiwiRail chief executive Greg Miller said the project had been a long time coming.

“This has been talked about for 30 years, but no-one had funded it until now,” he said.

“The freight industry has been screaming out for it.”

Miller said with the City Rail Link projected to increase rail patronage to 46 million passenger boardings by 2028, and with more demand for rail freight, the work had to be undertaken to prevent overloading Auckland’s rail network.

Chris McKeen/Stuff KiwiRail worker Cain Teariki at Sylvia Park where the new line is being constructed.

The line will run from Wiri to Westfield, with upgraded rail lines in Sylvia Park and Quay Park to deal with freight to and from the Ports of Auckland.

Work on the project began in August 2020 and is expected to be completed in time for the official opening of the City Rail Link in 2024.

Other rail projects in south Auckland that will receive funding from the Government’s New Zealand Upgrade Programme include the electrification of the network between Papakura and Pukekohe ($371 million), two new railway stations, park and ride facilities, and a bus and rail interchange in Drury ($247 million).