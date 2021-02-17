Covid-19: South Auckland businesses will be hit hard by extended lockdown – advocates

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois says the latest Covid -19 lockdown has been hard for many in the hospitality industry. (File photo)

Extending Covid-19 alert level 3 could affect a lot of south Auckland businesses which are still reeling from lockdowns in 2020, Business Manukau chairman Aaron Jones says.

The council-funded organisation was formed in 2007 to represent businesses in the Manukau area.

Auckland went back into an alert level 3 lockdown on Sunday after a father, mother and daughter tested positive for the virus.

On Wednesday, just hours before a Government announcement on whether lockdown would be lifted, two more community cases were confirmed.

Jones said for a lot of local businesses, having to face another lockdown hasn’t been easy.

“I think after three days people are feeling it. Most of the businesses in Manukau are retail oriented and for many of them they’ve lost the people who would just walk into their businesses, the foot traffic.”

However, Jones said a lot of retail businesses have been able to adapt, using a click and collect approach to continue operating.

And he said businesses have been more prepared for the lockdown this time and have been more accepting of the need for it.

“People understand we need to establish where the source has come from,” Jones said. “Obviously it’s had a negative impact on the local economy, but we’ve got to put people’s health first.

“I don’t know the details of the new cases, but I can’t see us changing alert levels this week. The Government will be looking at that and be saying, 'how long can Auckland shut down for?'”

Stephen Grey is a partner at Chester Grey Chartered Accountants, which is based in Manukau, as well as a member of the Business Manukau executive team.

He said his clients in the food and beverage industry bounced back fairly quickly after the last lockdown in 2020, which saw many businesses out of action for a longer period of time.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland’s streets were much quieter than normal following the announcement of alert level 3.

He was hoping for a quick end to the lockdown so his clients can return to “business as usual” as soon as possible.

“Obviously it would have a more significant impact on businesses [if it continued], so our hope is that it is contained to those two cases at [Papatoetoe High School].”

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said the latest lockdown has been hard for many businesses in the hospitality industry.

“With mounting costs from a year of dire trading, some parts of our industry were just starting to recover, but now we are faced with further closure periods and this adds further financial pressure to our sector,” Bidois said.

“There are many unseen costs associated with alert level movement decisions: fixed rent costs, single server costs, reduced capacity due to physical distancing requirements and more commonly food wastage.

“While three days seems inconsequential for other sectors, an alert level 3 movement sees large quantities of wasted food and further financial crunch on businesses.”

In a report released before Christmas, the Restaurant Association said the pandemic had slashed its revenue by more than $1b in 2020.