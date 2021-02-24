Independent member quits Kaikōura audit committee over water charges

The Kaikoura District Council has been criticised over how it treats the East Coast Water Scheme.

The independent member of the Kaikōura District Council's audit committee has resigned over the council's handling of the East Coast Water Scheme finances.

Chris Wilson, who is the secretary of the East Coast Community Organisation (ECCO), says the row has brought to a head his concerns over the viability of the council.

Wilson said the council had shown no sign of modifying the way it charged the water scheme for services.

“The council continues to insist on allocating overheads in the same way it does to council-operated schemes despite the fact that East Coast scheme members operate the scheme, not the council.”

The council had taken funds contributed by members for operational expenses, and used them to reduce council overheads that should have been recovered from the general rate, he said.

“This was done without prior notice or consultation and is not something I can condone or give credibility to, by remaining a member of the Finance, Audit and Risk committee.”

Finance, Audit and Risk committees act as watchdogs on council affairs and most councils appoint an independent member (ie a non-councillor) with financial expertise to strengthen their objectivity.

The council originally billed the East Coast scheme for $32,000 but reduced that to $18,000, and then again to $7000 after members challenged it to justify the cost.

Members have said that was still too high when all the council did was handle a few invoices: local farmers run the scheme and organise maintenance and the council pays any related accounts from a fund paid into by members.

Farmer Bob Todhunter has said the council charge should be more like $3000.

“They’re loading their corporate expenses on to things like the water schemes to make the rates look better – that is wrong.”

The rift between East Coast ratepayers and the council deepened last year when the council came up with a plan to treat the bore water to meet the Government's new drinking water standards.

The East Coast scheme supplies 21 rural properties and 13 households in Clarence village, with the bulk of the water used for stock.

The stand-off continues, with members reluctant to deal with the council at all until it resolves the issue of loading overheads onto water supplies.

Wilson said the issue would likely bring to a head the long-simmering question of whether East Coast ratepayers should seek to break away from the Kaikōura council and join Marlborough.

“My second reason for resigning is the continuing concern over financial and corporate sustainability of the Kaikōura District Council,” he said.

The Kaikōura Recovery Steering Group had found the council was not viable in its current form, and he was concerned at the impact on the east coast community if that was not addressed.

“On both these counts I need to ensure I am able to act in the best interests of our community, free of any potential constraints that being a member of the council’s finance, audit and risk committee may bring.”

The East Coast Water Scheme members would continue to fight the council until they had an equitable outcome, Wilson said.

In a statement, council chief executive Will Doughty said the council had acknowledged Wilson's resignation and thanked him for his contributions.

“We respect his personal views for wishing to step down ... the committee and the mayor will be considering any appropriate next steps with regard to the independent role on the committee,” Doughty said.