'Eye-watering' costs or 'peanuts': Depends what side of the freshwater fence you're on

Farmers voice their concerns on the Government's new freshwater rules to Marlborough District Council staff on Thursday last week, at Farmlands.

Millions of dollars have been set aside to help farmers in Marlborough meet new freshwater rules.

Farmers drove hours to meet with Marlborough District Council staff at Blenheim’s Farmlands last week to discuss the Government's new National Environmental Standard for freshwater management.

Many were upset over an “eye-watering” proposal to charge farmers $155 an hour for a council officer or $103 an hour for a “student” officer to check if they were sticking to the new rules.

Council environmental scientist Matt Oliver told attendees, who were Federated Farmers members, there was money available to them to help get their farms compliant through the ‘Catchment Care Programme’.

The programme had so far been allocated $2.7m from the Government and $1.7m from the council. It was hoped farmers would contribute another $1.3m in cash or through “in-kind” work.

Oliver said farmers could use that money, and that would essentially balance out any costs they might incur in getting checked.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Federated Farmers Marlborough chair Phillip Neal at the meeting.

The money could be used to help landowners fence their stock from waterways, plant natives, or purchase poo-eating dung beetles.

“What it is, is a gesture of acknowledgement that there is pain in the rural community and that [these rules create] additional costs over and above the ‘business as usual’, and that the rest of New Zealand should help out. Because if rest of New Zealand has voted for a Government that wants to improve the quality of freshwater everywhere, then they should actually stump up for it,” Oliver said.

Part of the funds could also be used to survey properties for potential clashes with the new freshwater rules, with information passed back to landowners for free. The council was currently undertaking surveys in the Te Hoiere/Pelorus and Kaituna River.

But the $155 an hour check-ups were not set to be covered by Government or ratepayers.

Oliver said a fellow staff member had estimated the monitoring fees would cost farmers up to $100,000 a year across the region.

“It's peanuts, really,” he said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Cows need to be fenced off from waterways by 2025 under new rules.

Charges applied even if a farmer was compliant with the new freshwater rules, and more charges were heaped on if a farm was non-compliant. If a neighbour complained about a farm, but the farm was found to be compliant, the farmer would not be charged.

One audience member, a farmer from Avon Valley, south-west of Blenheim, said fees became “eye-watering” on an individual level.

He thought the cost of checking compliance should be paid from rates, as everyone benefited from farmers improving their waters.

“It would only equate to a couple extra bucks per ratepayer ... otherwise you’ll have 100 farms paying $1000 each,” the man said.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Blenheim's Doctors Creek is contaminated with faecal matter.

Federated Farmers Marlborough meat and wool chair Scott Adams said the proposed fees came as “a bit of a kick in the guts” because the council had promised to communicate with farmers.

One audience member said farmers “might as well pack up” and let the Government run their farms, accusing it of a dictatorship.

“The council has sat back and has taken [the new freshwater rules] as gospel ... Nothing has been done from council about it,” he said.

Oliver said the council submitted on the new rules when consultation opened, in 2019, including on the definition of low slope land. Farmers with low-lying land had to fence cattle and deer off from streams, rivers, lakes and wetlands by mid-2025.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Eastern Southland farmers hold a tractor protest rally through Gore's main street in Gore about the Government’s new freshwater rules.

“You guys didn't see the first draft. If you think the proposals are bad now, man alive, the draft version of it was terrible,” Oliver said.

“[The low slope proposal] still looks like bollocks to me, but they've said, ‘We got it wrong, and we're going to do something about it’.”

He said just 50 per cent of New Zealand’s new freshwater rules had been completed, and there were still “major pieces” to come.

Rules requiring farmers to resow their paddocks before mid-spring, or face punishment, would come into effect on May 1. Farmers would also be unable to put more than 190 kilograms of synthetic nitrogen-fertiliser on a hectare of farmland over a year, from July 1.

Feedback on the monitoring fee closed March 29, at 5pm.

WHAT DO FARMERS HAVE TO DO?

Create and stick to a new farm plan

Fence stock from waterways

Stop winter grazing on steep slopes

Resow paddocks before mid-spring

Prevent deep hoof prints in paddocks