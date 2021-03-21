Hundreds stop at newly closed freedom campsites over summer

Not everyone is abiding by the Marlborough District Council’s new freedom camping bylaw, according to new figures.

Hundreds of tourists are still stopping at closed freedom campsites in Marlborough, with some so crowded that campers are parking in people's driveways.

A report to the Marlborough District Council shows almost 500 vehicles tried to vacation at closed camp sites this summer.

The illegal camper count, from December to mid-February, follows the council’s new freedom camping bylaw coming into effect in late November.

The bylaw put an end to camping at all but five council sites and ruled vehicles at the remaining sites must be self-contained, with rule-breakers risking a $200 fine.

The report shows the bylaw has done little to deter campers at the controversial Koromiko campsite, halfway between Blenheim and Picton. One in three of the offending campers were caught at the Koromiko site.

Koromiko resident Jessie Green, who lives next to the reserve, said it was sometimes still so crowded that campers slept in people’s driveways.

“I thought closing [the reserve] would be great, but it hasn’t closed.”

The bedrooms in Green’s house faced the reserve, so each time a freedom camping vehicle arrived its headlights woke his family. They also heard generators running through the night, Green said.

“We look out the window and there they all are. They come right up to our fence to camp ... Signs were put up, but people put red crosses on them, so others didn’t know what they meant,” he said.

MDC/SUPPLIED Council rangers have found and pulled down a “large, unauthorised campsite” near the Waikakaho River, off Kaituna-Tuamarina Rd.

The report said several signs warning people of the new changes – green for camping and red for “no camping” – had been stolen.

Council rangers explained campers were warned of the bylaw changes for six weeks after the new rules came into effect, and infringement notices came back into play from six weeks onwards.

Under the region's new responsible camping control bylaw, the council had the power to hand out $200 infringement notices for camping in a prohibited area or if a vehicle wasn’t self-contained.

Seven freedom campers had been slapped with infringements under the new bylaw, equal to $1400 in fines.

The report said several campers also had to be trespassed from council land, but when asked, the council did not state how many.

A trespass notice banned a person from a site for a set timeframe.

“There has been some considerable surprise expressed by some campers at the extent of closures, particularly so for those who had planned to use the camping sites over the holidays,” the report said.

Figures showed 50 of the 500 vehicles were found camping at the old Double Bay site in the Marlborough Sounds, closed after reports of tourists being aggressive and defecating in household gardens.

Double Bay resident Kathryn Omond, who represented her neighbours during a campaign to close the bay's campsite last year, understood residents had moved on “one or two” campers.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR The Double Bay freedom camping site closed last year after residents successfully argued their case.

“We've said, ‘You'll be getting a fine if you stay, just to let you know.’ The campers have moved on pretty quickly ... It’s just been fantastic.

“All summer we had picnics. We used the site like it was intended.”

Rangers said the number of vehicles parking at old camp sites was on the decline, which they chalked up to an increase in awareness.

Rangers also found and dismantled a “large, unauthorised camp site” near the Waikakaho River, off Kaituna-Tuamarina Rd. It was unclear if the site was set up or used by freedom campers.

A council spokesman said the structure was located in an area at risk of being flooded by the Wairau River, which was not permitted.

“We do not know how long the site had been there or who had been using it. A fisherman informed us of its location and the council would like to thank him for that,” the spokesman said.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Marlborough District Council rangers say several information signs warning campers of the region’s new rules have been stolen.

Most freedom campers had followed the rules though. Fewer than 4300 vehicles had visited the council's five freedom camping sites since the new bylaw went down, including 2680 to the Wairau Diversion.

Councillors agreed at a budget meeting last month to landscape the Wairau Diversion campsite, then put down separate toilet and shower blocks with a “kitchen [or] dish washing area”, for $900,000.

Upgrades were set to be completed before the end of June 2023.

Feedback on the decision could be made through the long-term plan from April 1 to May 6. Councillors would hear in-person submissions from June 1 to 3, and consider all feedback on June 8.

Changes to the bylaw were promised following a wave of submissions against freedom camping in the last two annual plans.