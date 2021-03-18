Company bids to truck contaminated waste from Christchurch to Reefton

Rosco Contracting has applied for consent to dump waste from Christchurch's Ravensdown fertiliser plant at its landfill about 500m from the Inangahua River near Reefton.

The landfill, known locally as 'Rosco's Hole', has had West Coast Regional Council consent since 2008 to accept asbestos waste under a detailed management plan.

Rosco Contracting, owned by Ross Moore, now wants to expand into a new area of the site to accommodate waste from the Ravensdown fertiliser plant.

An area of about 4000 square metres, lined with high density polyethylene, could contain up to 12,000 cubic metres of Ravensdown material, the company's consultants, Pattle Delamore Partners (PDP), said in an application to the regional council.

The stockpiled waste contains gravels, topsoil, building rubble and soluble fertiliser-related compounds including phosphorous and fluoride.

“In addition, testing has identified asbestos-containing materials and fines ... together with heavy metals and petroleum hydrocarbons.”

The Rosco landfill, off State Highway 7, is about 500m from the Inangahua River and 90m to 200m from its tributary, Devils Creek.

No groundwater seeps were found in the existing landfill excavation following a recent inspection.

The consultants said public consultation on the expansion was unnecessary because the site was already consented for asbestos-contaminated waste,” PDP said.

“The proposal will provide an opportunity for Rosco Contractors to contribute to the local economy by continuing employment and potential expansion of its workforce. In addition, the proposal provides a long-term, cost-effective and risk-based solution for the storage of contaminated material.”

The consent application declares the value of the company's proposed investment as $1 million to $1.5m.