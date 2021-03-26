KiwiRail to switch ferries to cleaner diesel fuel as replacements still years away

KiwiRail is to switch its fleet of three Interislander ferries to a cleaner-burning diesel oil before the end of the year, while it waits on its larger, greener ferries to be built and delivered.

The change of fuel, away from marine-grade heavy fuel oil, will align KiwiRail with international standards around ship pollution.

KiwiRail's Interislander general manager Walter Rushbrook made the announcement at a public meeting in Picton on Wednesday, hosted by local environmental group Guardians of the Sounds.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Aratere is the longest ship in KiwiRail’s current fleet.

The group called the meeting to hear residents’ concerns on the redevelopment of the town’s ferry terminal, needed to accommodate KiwiRail’s two new rail-enabled ferries, expected on the water by 2024.

The group planned to send some of the concerns and questions gathered at the meeting to Environment Minister David Parker.

Rushbrook said on Wednesday night the longest ship in the current Interislander fleet, the Aratere, was modified last weekend in preparation for the switch to diesel.

KiwiRail was also working on a new computer system that would reduce the amount of smoke released when ferries started up.

“It won't fully get rid of the puff when it starts up, but you'll see a difference. Ultimately, the solution will be getting the new ships.”

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR KiwiRail's Interislander general manager Walter Rushbrook says KiwiRail is working on modifying its existing Interislander ferries to reduce pollution.

The new Interislander ferries would be “hybrids”, with diesel generators that produced electricity and batteries that stored it.

The batteries would be switched on when ferries were between Tukurehu/Mable Island and Picton to cut down on shipping fumes. Once docked, the ferries would be plugged into the national grid.

“So the [shipping] fume issue will eventually go away. From what I'm hearing today, the sooner we can do that, the better,” Rushbrook said.

Rushbrook’s announcement came after several attendees called for the Interislander fleet to produce less pollution now, not later. Residents had long been worried about the impact of ferry fumes.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Picton residents have a lot of questions about the new ferries.

Long-time Picton resident Andy Endersby said the current ferries blew “thick and black” smoke over the playground on the Picton foreshore.

“It's disgusting. I know everyone says the new ferries will be cleaner and greener, but something needs to be done before then,” he said.

Another attendee said houses perched on Picton's hills could be “blanketed in smog”, which she suspected was from the ferries.

Guardians of the Sounds chairman Paul Keating said the fumes were a “major problem”.

Group members were worried the new ferries, capable of taking 410 more cars than the Aratere, would still contribute to air pollution through its idling cars.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR Guardians of the Sounds chairman Paul Keating says the group will ask the Government whether it will take into account Picton’s new air quality study.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) was currently studying 18 months worth of data from three air quality sensors in Picton to see where pollution was coming from.

Blenheim was the only location in Marlborough to currently see its air quality monitored by the Marlborough District Council, with pollutants traced back to dust, pollen, heating or running vehicles.

Council chief executive Mark Wheeler said at the meeting the study would determine if and where air quality improvements were needed.

New Zealand was set to sign Annex VI of the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) later this year. The treaty regulated emissions harmful to public and environmental health.