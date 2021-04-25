Sport administrators frustated as Ashburton council hits pause on sports hub plan

Sport Canterbury regional manager Jan Cochrane has pushed for the expansion of the EA Networks facility to be “reinstated” in a submission to the Ashburton District Council's long-term plan.

Doubts around the development of a community sports hub in Ashburton has frustrated some of the region's biggest sporting organisations.

Administrators from Sport Canterbury, the Mid Canterbury Rugby Union and Mid Canterbury Netball have filed submissions to the Ashburton District Council on its long-term plan 2021-31 proposals, which closed earlier this week.

The appeals were sparked by the council’s position to put plans for a multimillion-dollar community sports hub – on land adjoining the EA Networks Centre – on hold as it explored other options.

“We have paused these projects while we undertake research on the best way to utilise the centre, and they may be rescheduled in our next 10-year plan, if appropriate,” the council said.

Mid Canterbury Rugby Union chief executive Ian Patterson said in a submission to the council that the move was unacceptable.

“Words such as 'paused' and 'maybe' after all the community effort that has gone into the EA Stadium ... are disappointing to read,” he said.

“Rugby is a sport which involves 25 per cent of the district's community every Saturday during the winter season.”

Patterson urged the council to stay the course and continue to engage with the wider community on the plans.

Mid Canterbury Netball president Ange Mitchell also challenged the council as to why it had deviated from its plans.

“[Our] understanding was that [the EA Networks Centre] was going to get even better, and the work which has now been paused was budgeted,” she said.

“We wish to know where this has gone.”

The council had previously set aside plans to develop sports fields at the EA Network Centre, alongside a climbing wall, new learner pool and splash deck.

A draft master plan was developed in 2017, which explored 8.5 hectares of land dedicated to various sporting codes.

The project was expected to cost about $4.3 million.

Sport Canterbury regional manager Jan Cochrane said the quality-of-life benefits were not always considered when it came to the debate on sporting facilities.

“It is hard to argue, though, that one main benefit of a new sports facility comes from the improved quality of life of the surrounding community,” she said.

“It is important that the project is progressed not paused as stated in the long-term plan.”