Reefton women seek iwi support for challenge over Ravensdown waste

Rosco Contracting has applied for consent to dump waste from Christchurch's Ravensdown fertiliser plant at its landfill about 500m from the Inangahua River near Reefton. (File photo)

Reefton residents worried at the prospect of contaminated waste being trucked through the town to a private landfill are appealing for support from tangata whenua.

Rosco Contracting has applied to the West Coast Regional Council for resource consent to accept up to 12,000 cubic metres of material from the Ravensdown fertiliser plant in Christchurch.

Reefton identities Moira Lockington and Sue Archer are among a number of people who have challenged the proposal.

Buller representatives on the council reported they had each had half a dozen complaints about it.

“It seems that there is no way for us to have a voice in this – Reefton residents are not being consulted,” Lockington said.

”A lot of us put our time and energy into making Reefton beautiful and improving its image, and here we are inviting other regions to use us as a dumping ground for their toxic waste. It's not a good look for the town.”

Rosco Contracting director Ross Moore has not responded to invitations to respond.

The company’s consent application says the expansion of the landfill to accept the Ravensdown waste would support the local economy and potentially create jobs.

“In addition, the proposal provides a long-term, cost-effective and risk-based solution for the storage of contaminated material.”

Archer said it was frustrating that the regional council was not giving locals a chance to evaluate the issue and make submissions, because they were not considered affected parties.

“We question the wisdom of burying this stuff anywhere near a river, and this is quite close to Devils Creek and the Inangahua [River]. What happens if there's an earthquake or a massive flood?”

According to Rosco's consent application, the stockpiled Ravensdown waste contains gravels, topsoil, building rubble and soluble fertiliser-related toxins, including phosphorus and fluoride.

Testing had also identified asbestos-containing materials and fines, together with heavy metals and petroleum hydrocarbons.

But the council said it did not expect any adverse effects because the waste would be totally encapsulated in a liner and the material buried above any groundwater.

The application did not meet the criteria for public notification, according to compliance and consents team leader Colin Helem.

“It was determined that the potential effects on the environment would not be more than minor and the applicant did not request public notification.”

Reefton residents were not “affected parties” in terms of the RMA rules, Helem said.

“Just because a person or group has a general interest in an application does not make them an affected party ... there must be an identifiable effect on that person that is greater than for the general public.”

That could include things like erosion, flooding, land instability, contamination of the person's property or effects on water or air quality, Helem said.

He noted Te Runanga o Ngāti Waewae was being consulted.

“Due to council agreements and liaison with iwi, Ngāti Waewae have identified that the disposal may have potential effects on their cultural issues and have therefore been identified as an affected party.”

Lockington and Archer had now written to the runanga asking for help to present their concerns.

“The council won't hear us as Reefton residents, but it has to take notice of what [the iwi] think about it – hopefully they will support us,” Lockington said.