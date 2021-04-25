Green light for $42m Ashburton Library and Civic Centre build

Ashburton District Councillors and construction contractors discuss ongoing foundation design work at the library and civic centre build site.

The rubber-stamping of the $42 million Ashburton Library and Civic Centre build project has been hailed as an historic moment for the district.

Several councillors gathered alongside commercial contractors Naylor Love last week at the Ashburton site, where the build contract was officially signed off.

Ashburton mayor Neil Brown said it was a momentous occasion for both the council and the wider community.

“We are delighted to entrust the construction of this important community asset to a long-standing, award-winning company with a proven track record delivering large scale projects right across New Zealand,” he said.

Naylor Love Canterbury regional director Graeme Earl said the firm was thrilled to be delivering such a major project for Mid-Canterbury.

“Ashburton’s new Library and Civic Centre will serve residents for decades to come, utilising some of the latest efficiencies in modern construction.”

Adam Burns/LDR Ashburton mayor Neil Brown and Naylor Love Canterbury regional director Graeme Earl sign off the build contract for the Ashburton Library and Civic Centre.

The construction company giants had completed several major civic projects throughout the country, including the Ashburton EA Networks Centre.

Contractors were currently embedding about 180 piles at the site, on the corner of Havelock St and Baring Square East, with construction expected to start mid-year.

The Ashburton District Council signed off on a $51.6m budget for the project, but added $5m to its budgeted total earlier this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The $42m build contract did not include costs for enabling works, design and professional fees, information technology and project contingencies.

The project would be partially funded by a $20m Government shovel-ready contribution.