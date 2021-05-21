Haka, tears as Marlborough councillors vote for Māori ward

Tears ran as the Marlborough District Council made the landmark decision to create a Māori ward on Friday.

Twelve councillors voted in favour of establishing a Māori ward councillor position at an extraordinary meeting at the Marlborough Events Centre on Friday morning. One voted against and one did not show up for the vote.

Haka erupted from mana whenua following the decision. Councillors stood and responded with ‘Te Aroha’, a waiata about peace and love, and the audience joined in.

The decision meant Marlborough will have one Māori ward councillor position from next year’s election. The Māori ward councillor could be voted in by people living anywhere in the region, as happens with the mayor, so long as those people were from the region’s Māori electoral population.

Those that voted for a Māori ward candidate would be unable to vote for candidates standing for a general ward.

It took councillors just half an hour to reach a verdict.

Marlborough Mayor John Leggett moved to create a Māori ward in the region, which Deptuy Mayor Nadine Taylor backed with “great pleasure”.

Taylor said those seated around the council table needed to look like and reflect all of Marlborough’s demographics.

Just over 15 per cent of the region's population identified as Māori, compared to about 17 per cent nationally. None of Marlborough’s 14 elected officials were mana whenua.

“Although many of us try and talk with iwi ... we don’t necessarily bring te ao Māori world views to the table.”

Councillors Cynthia Brooks, Mark Peters, Barbara Faulls, David Oddie and Brian Dawson each highlighted the current lack of Māori input during council meetings, with four of the council's five iwi positions remaining unfulfilled.

Dawson said the views of the council’s only iwi representative, Richard Hunter, had been “critical” and it was important the council lifted this with a Māori ward.

Brooks and Faulls agreed, and encouraged the Te Tauihu (top of the south) chairs in attendance to fill the four vacant positions. Peters said he would also like to see more Māori stand for general ward councillor positions.

“It would be wonderful to see more than one iwi representative on the council through the creation of this ward, but this ward is a good starting point,” Peters said.

Councillor Francis Maher threw in his support, saying it was time to “shake off the remnants of the colonial days”.

Councillor Gerald Hope battled tears during his vote.

“Today is about truth ... My message to all of us today is that our daughters would expect us to do what is right.”

Councillor Jamie Arbuckle was the sole opponent to the new ward, arguing it was a mistake to vote on the topic without the Government having run proper consultation.

Arbuckle also said Māori could already be elected to the council table by standing for and winning a general ward.

“I believe we just need to strengthen our current situation.”

Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō cultural advisor Kiley Nepia congratulated the council following the vote and haka.

“What a great day this is,” he said.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia chair Waihaere Mason said he thought Friday’s decision was a “momentous moment”.

“For the first time iwi will be in a proactive, rather than reactive, position. We will be contributing to kōrero (discussions), which is far better than listening,” he said.

Te Ātiawa o Te Waka-a-Māui chair Rachael Hāte said it was a step towards what true partnership looked like.

Te Rūnanga a Rangitāne o Wairau general manager Corey Hebberd said in a statement the decision showed the council’s commitment to ensure Māori were represented.

“We particularly acknowledge the leadership of Mayor Leggett in supporting this decision. We also acknowledge our people who have fought hard for this provision, to be represented and to be heard at council level,” he said.

The Government gave local authorities until last November to decide whether to run Māori wards in next year's elections, but pushed that out until May 21 after changing “racist” laws. The changes prevented the public from overruling councils that wanted to create a Māori ward.

Previously, if more than 5 per cent of voters signed a petition against a Māori ward it went out to the public, with the verdict being final. This did not apply to general wards.

The council decided not to introduce Māori wards before the old deadline in November last year, under the region's latest review of its representation arrangements, saying “no interest” had been lodged from iwi or the wider public.

But it gave the issue a second shake after the law change.

The chairs of Te Tauihu’s (top of the south) eight iwi told the council ahead of the vote they each supported Māori wards at the Marlborough, Nelson and Tasman councils.

Three of New Zealand’s 78 councils have Māori wards; Wairoa District Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Waikato Regional Council. Many had voted to have Māori wards in next year's elections following the law change.

The Nelson City Council decided last week to set up a Māori Ward. The Tasman District Council had voted to defer its decision until closer to the 2025 local election.

Māori wards were being considered in Marlborough alongside its review of representation, which aimed to ensure changes to the region's population and demographics were reflected in its elected members.

The council has until the end of September this year to decide as part of the review if the region should continue to be represented by three wards – Wairau-Awatere, Blenheim and the Marlborough Sounds – and if the number of councillors elected to the wards should change.

It plans to consult the public for at least a month.