Designs for $236m Manukau Health Park signed off, construction to start within months

Preliminary designs have been signed off for the $236 million redevelopment of the Manukau Health Park, and construction is expected to start before the end of the year.

For Dr John Baker and the Diabetes Foundation Aotearoa, it can’t come soon enough.

The Government announced in June 2020 it would provide Counties Manukau District Health Board with an additional $211.4 million in funding for the project.

The new super-clinic will include an expanded renal dialysis service, four new operating theatres, a new radiology hub and an integrated breast care service. The site will also be future-proofed for further expansion.

Counties Manukau Health has now received a preliminary design report from Warren and Mahoney and a shortlist of construction contractors is being prepared before it goes out for tender.

Supplied A preliminary design of the new theatre building, which is expected to be part of a $236 million redevelopment of the Manukau Health Park.

A Counties Manukau Health spokeswoman said the redevelopment is needed to address the area’s growth, with the number of appointments handled by the facility forecast to grow by 25 per cent over the next decade.

“It's crucial the south Auckland community can access the care they need from health services in fit for purpose facilities that support better health and wellbeing,” she said.

“[More than] 560,000 people live in Counties Manukau, many with high health needs, particularly among Māori and Pacific communities.”

Dr John Baker is an endocrinologist at Middlemore Hospital and is also the chairman of the Diabetes Foundation Aotearoa.

Supplied An artist's impression of the planned north building for renal services, radiology, breast care and screening services which will be built as part of the $236 million redevelopment of the Manukau Health Park.

He said the new renal dialysis unit, which will be built as part of the upgrade, is urgently needed.

Baker said the new facilities will help address the existing demand for such services.

“Kidney disease is prevalent here because of the high rates of diabetes and obesity in south Auckland,” he said.

“Fifty per cent of the patients in Manukau with kidney failure have diabetes as an underlying condition, and if you look at Maori and Pacific Island patient, it’s even higher.”

He said while some patients have the ability to undergo dialysis at home, there are a lot of people who can’t.

Baker said the new unit will help those who are struggling to cope.

According to Counties Manukau Health, 90 per cent of all of its 850,000 outpatient appointments delivered in the last two years were at the Manukau Health Park.