Māori wards for King Country? There's a delay

A wrong decision and poor advice have been blamed for Waitomo District Council pushing Māori wards on the council out to the 2025 election.

“I think what happened in August was there was an error in the previous resolution of the previous council, and we corrected an error,” mayor John Robertson said.

“The facts as I understand it is, we cannot introduce Māori wards. We passed the legal deadline for that, but we can, if it’s the will of the iwi and the council, make that change for the 2025 election.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Waitomo District Mayor, John Robertson says “...we would like it to be driven by iwi, their guidance and their advice.”

Councillor Janene New said the mayor met with the then Maniapoto Māori Trust board chair in 2018 and took guidance from him at that time.

“So there has been consultation at that time and that was the recommendation that came back. I think that’s somehow been lost in translation,” she said.

The council’s decision in August to not pursue Māori wards was made by the current council on Robertson’s recommendation that there wasn’t enough time to complete the process, councillor Sue Smith said.

When councillor Lisa Marshall asked if the council had to wait until 2025, staff advised the council had to have made a decision by the 2023 elections.

The council deadline for Māori ward decisions was May 21, if councils were to have Māori ward voting in next year’s local body elections.

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Waipā District Council votes to establish a Māori ward for the 2022 election. Maniapoto Māori Trust Board chairman Keith Ikin.

Councillors asked for information from staff about how someone would qualify for a Māori ward, who was able to vote, before responding in writing to the relevant submitters.

“Is it one seat? How is it calculated? Because there is not the knowledge of this in our community, and I have got to say I don’t know either,” Robertson said.

“It would be good to have the little formula from legislation so that when we respond we can say if the Māori roll is such and such, this would mean one seat?”

Staff said there would be two Māori ward seats in Waitomo, expanding the council to eight seats. “It would be good to have that on a one-pager then when we respond to submitters,” he said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Te Kūiti township and the chance to build houses for iwi members of Maniapoto has been touted by council.

“I think we have got consensus that this will be very much the decision, we would like it to be driven by iwi, their guidance and their advice. To me it’s very much a decision for iwi.”

Regarding Maniapoto Māori Trust Board chair Keith Ikin’s verbal submission on including the iwi in strategic planning, the mayor said there were some values the council could talk about sharing.

“And then there are particular projects and items or priorities that Maniapoto, for instance I think of the housing area where there is a conversation to be had between us and Maniapoto as well.

”Staff training on working relationships with iwi, and how council staff might benefit from such training involvement was also discussed.”