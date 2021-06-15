West Coast councils ready to pause SNAs over Government 'indecision'

RNZ's podcast The Detail speaks to a West Coast landowner to find out why they are so angry at the latest moves to identify and protect SNAs. (First published June 11, 2021)

West Coast mayors, chairs and iwi leaders are about to press pause on significant natural areas (SNAs), citing indecision by government ministers and a lack of clarity on how to proceed.

The Far North District Council (FNDC) has paused the process of identifying significant natural areas on private and Māori land, after strong opposition from iwi and farmers.

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine says West Coast leaders working on a new combined district plan for the region were now poised to follow suit.

“A number of members of Te Tai o Poutini plan committee have discussed the recent Far North council position and are of the view that until the (indigenous biodiversity) criteria are confirmed there is little point in continuing with this work,” Cleine said.

“I am of the view a pause is appropriate given the indecisive view of the relevant ministers at this time.”

West Coast councils have just finished mapping SNAs for the new plan and have been struggling to clarify what the Far North decision means for them and other councils.

According to associate Environment Minister James Shaw's office, the Government has not paused the SNA process, as some coast councils had assumed.

“To be clear, the Government cannot and has not told the Far North what to do.

“FNDC has decided itself to pause and reset their process. ...this is to do with how the council has gone about the SNA work, not anything the Government has done.”

Joanne Carroll/Stuff The area of Graham Gordon's property near Stillwater on the West Coast that has been classified as a significant natural area is marked in red.

Councils around the country are dealing with the Government's draft National Policy Statement on Indigenous Biodiversity, which says they must give effect to a 30-year-old Resource Management Act directive, by identifying and protecting SNAs – usually areas of native forest – in their districts.

The document says councils must involve Māori in the process, take Treaty principles into account, recognise the role of tangata whenua as kaitiaki, and undertake consultation that is “early, meaningful and in accordance with tikanga.”

But Māori landowners in the Far North say the first they heard of SNAs was when they received letters from the council informing them an SNA had been mapped on their land.

Shaw's office said the final version of the policy statement, due later this year, would include stronger requirements regarding working with Māori.

“Minister [Nanaia] Mahuta and Minister Shaw have written to councils outlining the process for finalising the National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity, the purpose of which is to support councils to identify and manage SNAs in a fair and transparent way.

“The letter does not ask councils that are working on SNAs to pause what they are doing. The pause is a decision FNDC has taken so they can take steps to get the process right, including working in partnership with iwi/Māori,” the spokesperson said.

West Coast councils working on the new district plan did not carry out a formal consultation process with Māori before commissioning researchers to map SNAs.

But West Coast iwi are represented on Te Tai o Poutini Plan committee by rūnanga chairs Francois Tumahai (Ngāti Waewae) and Paul Madgwick (Makaawhio).

Both have strongly objected to the SNA policy, calling it a removal of property rights and the “biggest landgrab since the colonial purchase”.

Under the draft Indigenous Biodiversity rules, landowners would need resource consent to change their existing use of an SNA on their property, such as clearing trees or doing earthworks.

The policy does not rule out potential subdivision or building on medium-value SNAs as long as adverse effects can be managed, including subdivision for papakāinga, marae and community facilities associated with customary activities on Māori land.

It also allows for the use of Māori land “in a way that will make a significant contribution to enhancing the social, cultural or economic wellbeing of tangata whenua”.

But critics of the policy say most SNAs on the West Coast would be of high value and such development would be problematic if not impossible.