Fresh calls for tenant liaison on senior housing group following rent furore

Marlborough District councillor Jamie Arbuckle feels a senior housing tenant would be a good addition to the council’s housing for seniors sub-committee.

The ‘impossible’-to-pay rent increases being bandied about council have renewed calls for senior housing tenants to sit on the committee governing them.

Councillor Jamie Arbuckle believes the furore caused by figures put to the housing for seniors sub-committee in March – stating senior housing rents had fallen below what the council should be charging – could have been allayed by a tenant liaison.

It wasn’t the first time he’d floated the idea. Arbuckle said he asked the council to look at appointing a tenant to its housing for seniors sub-committee back in September 2019.

Arbuckle told councillors that tenants were “greatly concerned” about the upkeep of their flats and the sub-committee, which oversaw them, “clearly” needed their input.

Brya Ingram Jenni Schreuder says the rent increases suggested in a council report would be "impossible" for many senior housing tenants to pay.

Speaking last week, Arbuckle said he floated the idea as part of his failed campaign for mayor after tenants from several council flats invited him to hear their maintenance issues.

“To me, it was quite logical to have tenants willing to represent their complexes sitting on that sub-committee, hearing what was happening and raising their issues.”

Minutes from the meeting show his request was recorded as an appeal for tenant representation on the Marlborough Housing Group, not the housing for seniors sub-committee. Arbuckle said the minutes should have said ‘sub-committee’.

SUPPLIED Councillor Jamie Arbuckle promised to appoint a tenant to the council’s housing for seniors sub-committee if elected mayor of Marlborough, days after floating the idea at a council meeting.

Council property and community facilities manager Jamie Lyall said to the best of his knowledge, tenant representation on the sub-committee had never been put to the council.

But he said the Marlborough Housing Group – an umbrella group created to tackle housing issues in the region – had discussed representation weeks before Arbuckle’s request.

Arbuckle said his request was taken up with “interest” following the election, but ultimately shelved. He said he was told it would be inappropriate to have a tenant on the sub-committee given the nature of the problems it discussed.

“I replied it would still be good to have a tenant come in at appropriate times, so they could convey what was said to other residents. Quite often we have representatives from, say, the animal control team sit in for parts of a meeting.”

He was told this would also be inappropriate, he said.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Pensioner Sue Brien has sent a letter to the housing for seniors sub-committee on behalf of her fellow senior housing tenants.

The topic sat on his back burner for just over a year, until figures put to the housing for seniors sub-committee in March showed the rent of an average one-bedroom flat in Blenheim was $300 a week, while a two-bedroom was $380.

To keep in line with market rate, as was required by the council’s own policy, it would need to increase its weekly rent by up to $66 for a one-bed and up to $78 for a two-bed.

Seniors said the increase would be “impossible” to pay.

Last month, at a tenant meeting on senior housing rents, Arbuckle said he would be willing to champion for a tenant to be appointed to the housing for seniors sub-committee.

“I think, now more than ever, this issue brings to a light that we need representation from the people in the council units.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Seniors living in Marlborough District Council flats have asked the council to keep this year's rent rise to $10, as their apartments aren’t up to scratch.

He doubled-down on his statement last week, saying messages from the sub-committee were being missed.

“I think an opportunity exists to have the discussion [on tenant representation] again and for the sub-committee to re-look at their communication with tenants,” Arbuckle said.

“The rent review has shown downfalls in their communication.”

A suitable representative would be senior housing tenant Sue Brien, Arbuckle said. Brien had organised for representatives from each tenant complex to start meeting regularly, with the first meeting held on Tuesday last week.

Brien said the group brought tenants closer together.

“Now tenants know there are people speaking up for them.

“In the past there’s been nowhere for us to go. When we call the council we’re told, ‘No, you can’t speak to the mayor,’ or, ‘No, you can’t speak at the meeting’. It makes us feel like the council doesn’t give a damn. They elderly need to be heard.”

The group sent a letter to the housing for seniors sub-committee last week asking for “a lot of thought” to be put into this year's rent review, ahead of their July 1 meeting.

“We know that a rise is inevitable, but please be reasonable. We just got a $20 a fortnight rise in our pension and if the council raise the rent that much it means we just can’t get ahead. The money is in one hand and out the other,” it said.

