West Coast leaders refuse to accept SNA report

West Coast leaders have rejected a report that labels most patches of native bush on private land as potentially significant natural areas (SNAs).

The results of a desktop mapping survey by ecological consultants was presented to the Tai o Poutini​ Plan Committee in Greymouth yesterday.

But the committee voted not to receive it -- effectively putting all work on SNAs on hold.The group, made up of councils and iwi, commissioned the study as part of their work on a new combined district plan for the Coast.

While councils already have rules about clearing native bush, an SNA designation identifies properties with patches of 'significant' vegetation and limits new uses or development of those areas.

The new SNA map captures 95 per cent of all private land on the West Coast, according to Westland Mayor Bruce Smith.

"It also includes DOC stewardship land, which will skew the independent evaluation of that land that's supposed to be getting under way,"

Smith told the meeting."We are now up to 91.5 per cent of Westland controlled by DOC or other protection ... we should not receive this report - it takes away property rights without consent."

Te Rūnanga o Makaawhio​ chairman Paul Madgwick said he was also concerned at the impact of the SNA maps on the review of DOC stewardship land.

“Bearing in mind Ngāi Tahu​ is taking legal action over that because we were excluded from it, but there's a whole process yet to go through, not by someone behind computer screen but by actually assessing each block so I don't understand how this (SNA mapping) rolls into that.

“Principal planner Lois Easton said it was an unfortunate accident of timing.

"If we had known there was going to be a review of stewardship land we would not have reached that agreement with DOC to assess it (for SNAs).

But we did so to ensure private land was not penalised by not considering nearby Crown land.

“The planning team had also been “surprised” by the extent of the areas mapped as potentially significant, Easton said. Madgwick said it was “outlandish” that basically the whole of the West Coast except for towns, pasture and patches of gorse, had been snared by an SNA.

“This will affect the future of everything we do if we allow this to happen.

It is legalised theft of property rights -- that's been shown up by the Māori reserve land issue in Northland -- and it is pretty clear the Government didn't know what it was doing.

“The Government still did not have a plan to resolve the issue, he said.

“They hadn't even thought about the issue of tino rangtiratanga​ or how this affects Treaty rights on private land -- I'm speaking here about Māori land but this translates to all of you.

“Greymouth Mayor Tania Gibson said landowners would be frightened when they saw the extent of the maps.

“People are going out and damaging land ... they've been looking after till now.

We've been trying to tell the Government that, Gibson said contrary to claims that a SNA added value to a property. West Coast real estate agents were telling the council it was causing values to fall through the floor.

“This is not a process that we should be supporting,” she said.

Grey councillor Anton Becker asked if there were alternatives to mapping SNAs in the district plan.

“By identifying them specifically, you're actually crucifying some landowners in terms of value for future resale rather than, when people come to purchasing, they know they just have to operate under (general) rules.”

Easton said under the West Coast Regional Policy Statement (RPS) “some sort of map” was required in the new district plan, but it might not have to be very detailed.

“The RPS just requires SNAs to be identified and mapped. It doesn't require a scale, so if you want to instead just have general vegetation clearance rules (in the district plan) you do have options.

“West Coast Regional Council chairman Allan Birchfield said formally receiving the SNA report would mean approving the maps, and so he would be voting against it.

Madgwick warned that the Crown had shown repeatedly in history that if it wanted land it would simply take it.

“It happened in my parents' generation to our land at Ōkārito​ ... they called a meeting of owners and they didn't get their way so they just took it."

The Crown would always find a way to get its way, he said.

“They've done it through history, and they're doing it again - trampling the rangatiratanga (absolute authority) of Māori and Pākehā​." Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae​ chairman Francois Tumahai​ endorsed that.

“Welcome to the world of Poutini Ngāi Tahu​ - settler State theft. For the record, Poutini Ngāi Tahu will do what it has done for multi centuries on our land and we will not be dictated to by central government.”

Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine said he agreed with the concept of private property rights, but everything in district plans impacted on those rights.

“Whether you can build a shed ... or all the other things (regulated) in the plan, we live in a society that's governed by rules and laws and we have to learn to navigate them."

Cleine said he supported the idea of keeping SNA mapping at a high level, and dealing with any vegetation clearance on a case-by-case basis."

It seems to be the most pragmatic way to try to satisfy the legislative requirements, because the district will not be served by embarking on a path that's guaranteed to be litigious, still doesn't provide clarity and may well end up with the Crown doing to us anyway, by legislation."

Madgwick suggested waiting until the Government finalised its biodiversity policy later this year, and talking constructively to the Government about compensation for affected landowners.

“For as sure as the sun comes up, if we try to resist this Forest and Bird and Federated Mountain Clubs will be waiting in the wings and they will appeal whatever we come up with." Refusing to receive the report served no purpose except a moral one, he said.

However, the motion to reject the receipt of the report was carried by a 6-4 vote. Those against were Paul Madgwick, Cr Anton Becker, Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine and Buller Deputy Mayor Sharon Roche.

Roche said despite the vote, councils were going to have to come back and address the SNA question at some point.

Cleine moved that the committee at least start work on a set of region-wide regulations for vegetation clearance.”

My concern is that if we get down the track and SNAs are imposed on us anyway, we'll be better equipped because we'll have a set of rules that at least we've had some input into."

The committee's planners have suggested several options for new planning rules, based on the fact that most patches of native bush on the Coast have now been identified as potential SNAs.

The committee agreed to work on the simplest version, similar to Westland District Council regulations, with general rules across all native vegetation with limited permitted activities and resource consents required for most land clearance.