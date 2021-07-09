Ratepayers in West Coast village facing big spike in water costs

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta provides details on the amalgamation of Aotearoa's water services. (First published June 30, 2021)

Small rural communities could reap real benefits from the Government's three waters reforms, according to Buller District Council chief executive Sharon Mason.

Mason, Buller mayor Jamie Cleine and the council’s infrastructure manager, Eric de Boer, made an evening trip to Inangahua Junction this week to justify soaring water rates to worried residents.

About a dozen hardy locals – rugged up to the eyeballs – huddled on wooden forms in a cold community hall to hear the council explain why the charges for their bore water are set to shoot up to $2000 in four years’ time.

The Buller District Council long-term plan projects increases of $60 a year for the next three years, followed by much bigger rises, jumping to $2300 by 2031.

READ MORE:

* West Coast villagers ready to fight for ownership of their water supply

* Big water bill for small West Coast village

* Buller District Council unanimously approves voting rights for Māori

* Buller mayor promises Reefton rating 'errors' will be fixed

* Buller mayor slammed over Reefton chlorination decision



The tiny community's residents – most of them pensioners – say there is no way they can afford those amounts.

Mason said the increases reflected the costs of bringing the water supply up to the standards to be enforced by the new drinking-water regulator Taumata Arowai.

“The infrastructure that is needed to support those standards is very expensive and to expect a community of your size to pay for it, that is a real challenge.

“But even now, the cost of running the water supply far outstripped what locals were paying for it in rates, Mr De Boer told the meeting.

“The costs for this year alone are $47,239; we will collect $16,333 in water rates from the community.”

Google Maps Inangahua Junction on the West Coast.

The council planned to spend $60,000 on the Inangahua Junction supply in the coming year, renewing pipes and joins to prevent contamination; fitting new taps for accurate water testing, replacing the calcite filter and installing a generator.

The Inangahua water account was now in the red by $147,158, with some of that due to a 2016 upgrade that cost $236,000; only $187,000 had been covered by a government subsidy, the mayor confirmed.

However, the current Government's plan to have new regional entities take over councils' water services offered a glimmer of hope, Mason said.

“The size and scale of the new entities drives costs down quite significantly, especially for small rural communities.”

Some at the meeting challenged the council to explain how it came to own the Inangahua Junction water supply.

“No one owns the water,” one man said.

The council owned the infrastructure, De Boer said.

Supplied Buller mayor Jamie Cleine says the council will need assurance that small communities will be better off before it signs up to the new water entity.

The supply, which now serves 31 connections, was built by the local power board in 1969 and gifted to the community, which operated the system itself for years.

But in 2005 the group ran short of funds to pay the power bills and other costs and asked the Buller District Council to step in.

The council had done so by resolution, and had rated, funded and maintained the supply ever since, de Boer said.

Some of the running costs could well be due to leaks or unknown connections to the overground supply, he said.

“Inangahua Junction is using water at a rate of 500 litres per connection per day – that's twice the New Zealand average, and we don't know where it's going. In a power outage, you've got only 24 hours' supply. That's why we need a generator.”

Resident Norman Palmer, who installed the original pipework 50 years ago, said the leaks would be overworking the pump and putting up electricity costs.

De Boer said local knowledge could help solve the mystery of the missing water.

“Part of the $60,000 we will spend this year will go towards sorting out the reticulation, and if anyone can suggest where we are losing that water, please let us know.”

Cleine said more funding might yet be available from the Government for the planned improvements.

“We're not being shifty about this – we simply don't know, and we don't know for sure how Buller will be affected by the new regional entities either. The devil's going to be in the detail.”

The council would be seeking an absolute assurance that small Buller communities like Inangahua Junction would be better off before agreeing to join the new water services board that would serve most of the South Island, Cleine said.

“We would also want to be sure that our local voice won't be drowned out. The new board will have 12 members – half of them iwi reps – and then you have the larger cities, Dunedin and Christchurch, so that doesn't leave a lot of room for us.”

Councils were expected to give the Government an indication by September on whether they wanted to hand over water services to the new regional entity or continue to go it alone, Cleine said.