‘Get the shingle out’: Mid-Canterbury farmers fighting for help after floods

Aerial views lay bare the extent of damage to the Canterbury Plains around Mt Somers following last weekend's torrential downpours. The wider river channels in the foregrounds were newly-created by the floods.

Get the shingle out of the river, then come back with more money.

This was the bottom line for the flood-weary farmers of Ashburton's Greenstreet area at the first of three community meetings held this week.

The region's flood protection infrastructure, and funding were some of the main topics covered off during the 90-minute session at the Greenstreet community hall in which nearly 80 people attended.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) rivers manager Leigh Griffiths told attendees there remained “some risk with the river”.

One woman, who was facing more than a year out of her home due to flood damage, told speakers of how disappointed she was about how the river was going to be managed.

“None of you have made me feel like I want to go back and live there,” she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Ashburton farmer Lee-Anne Stewart inspects a washed out access road after the May 30-31 floods.

“You've talked about the river, get the shingle out of the river, like we used to.

“For goodness’ sake, none of us are comfortable when it rains now, it makes me feel sick.”

The regional council has come under fire over the past month by the rural community due to its river maintenance protocols, which is alleged to have been the cause of excess shingle wreaking havoc through many properties during the floods.

Adam Burns/LDR About 80 people attended one of three community meetings about the flood recovery on Tuesday.

ECan’s Mid-Canterbury councillor, Ian MacKenzie, said discussions were happening regarding allowing farmers to clean up areas of river berm, but the issue was “not straight forward”.

Alongside ECan, the Ashburton District Council and other rural groups, representatives from the Ministry for Primary Industries and the Earthquake Commission also faced the wrath of the local community.

The Government's $4 million relief was also called into question, with farmers again renewing sentiments that it was not enough.

Adam Burns/LDR Ashburton District mayor Neil Brown says the district copped enough water to “lift Lake Tekapo one and a half metres” during the May 30-31 floods.

Rangitata MP Jo Luxton told attendees it was merely “a start”, while Federated Farmers' David Clark said there had been no funding precedent for natural disasters in the past.

Ashburton mayor Neil Brown said the flooding event had caused about $5m to 6m worth of damage to the district's roading network.

Council staff floated another meeting in about six weeks’ time.