No escaping work on significant natural areas, West Coast councils warned

Councils and iwi working on a new district plan for the West Coast have been warned they can't get away from dealing with the thorny issue of significant natural areas (SNAs) and protecting indigenous biodiversity.

Members of the Te Tai o Poutini plan Committee agonised over the issue for more than an hour at their meeting on Monday, trying to find ways to avoid slapping the 'significant natural area' label on private land.

Most of the committee sees the process as an attack on private property rights.

Last month the committee refused, by a narrow majority, to accept a desktop study it had commissioned, mapping SNAs across the region.

It also postponed any further work on SNAs until the Government finalises its national policy statement on indigenous biodiversity, which will set the SNA rules in concrete.

But the planning team charged with writing the new district plan says there is no guarantee the national policy statement will be out before the new draft plan is due to go out for public consultation.

“It is absolutely critical to have some rules in there ... it would be unfair to landholders and the community if there is no indication of the provisions we will have,” principal planner Lois Easton said.

It was not known how different the final version of the national policy statement might be from the draft, but Government officials had ruled out any “carve out” or exceptions for the West Coast.

“Your current district plans all have [biodiversity] provisions now; in the case of Westland there are quite restrictive rules already about vegetation clearance.”

Joanne Carroll/Stuff The area of Graham Gordon's property near Stillwater on the West Coast that has been classified as a significant natural area is marked in red.

Existing plans also defined 'significant' and the committee would be wasting its time trying to put out a new plan without such rules, Easton said.

“It is a topic that we can't get away from having to deal with.”

West Coast Regional Council chairman Allan Birchfield asked why the national parks on the Coast could not just be marked off as significant or outstanding areas and the private land left alone.

Easton said that idea had been “exceedingly well traversed in the courts” on many occasions.

“It is best that this committee makes rules the West Coast can live with, rather than the High Court or Environment Court. Because if you do not provide measures to protect biodiversity on private land, that is where you will end up. And I can say with extreme confidence, you will lose.”

The West Coast Regional Council was the only one to oppose the Government's biodiversity policy, and of the 7000 public submissions, 6575 came from Forest and Bird.

Joanne Carroll/Stuff West Coast Regional Council chairman Allan Birchfield says private land on the West Coast should be left alone.

The planners had originally hoped mapping SNAs would mean there would be no need for rules on private land outside those areas. But the mapping exercise had identified so many on the Coast they had had to think again.

Grey councillor Anton Becker said he had spoken to several Grey Valley landowners who reluctantly accepted they had areas of bush on their farms that could be fenced off.

“I've got 25 per cent of my farm on it (SNA map) but I can see bits I would never develop ... but they can't just take them for nothing – there's got to be some compensation.”

Birchfield said his council's attempt to limit wetland designations had ended up with 5000 hectares of private land being “taken” (listed on council schedules).

“You are not allowed to do anything with it ... it's gone … and the ratepayers have to pay to police it, at their cost.”

Westland councillor Latham Martin said councils had to be prepared for the legal challenge that would inevitably come their way.

The regional policy statement notes the continuing loss of biodiversity on the West Coast is mostly located on the farmed productive lowlands and is a result of the expanding productive areas or land use change.

It obliges councils to give effect to the Resource Management Act, which in turn says they must protect SNAs and indigenous biodiversity in wetlands, rivers, lakes and the coastal marine environment.