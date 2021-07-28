Plan to light up two trees in rural town put on hold after cost blow out

Plans to light up two oak trees in Methven have been put on ice due to the high costs of the project.

The cost to light up two aged oak trees in Methven have ballooned to nearly $25,000, prompting a rethink of the plans.

The old age and condition of the trees, one of which was the 102-year-old oak “peace tree” in the centre of the Mid-Canterbury, was cited as the reasons for the additional costs forecasted.

Additional reinforcements, cabling and the power supply had led the project to blow out to a total of $24,939.25 including GST.

A reluctance to forge ahead with the expensive project meant further investigation on its options would be the next steps.

Western Ward councillor Rodger Letham speculated how much detriment the town and Methven residents would experience if the plans were shelved.

Deputy mayor Liz McMillan asked if there were alternative tree options.

“It’s a lot of money for the two [oak] trees,” she said.

Ashburton District Council economic development manager Simon Worthington delivered an update on the project to the Methven Community Board earlier this week.

“It’s been a little bit more problematic than first thought,” he said.

The costs for the lighting of the trees was to be split between the community board and the council but community board member Ron Smith proposed the lights be left with one of the local businesses rather than “burdening the ratepayer”.

Thousands of fairy lights have lit up trees along East St in the Ashburton CBD occasionally over the past few years.