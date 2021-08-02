Ructions at West Coast Conservation Board over iwi role in Punakaiki DOC centre

Tensions erupted at the West Coast Conservation Board in a clash between Ngāi Tahu representatives and board member Neil Silverwood over the new visitor centre planned for Punakaiki.

Silverwood stormed out of Friday’s board meeting in Hokitika, accusing manawhenua of a “huge conflict of interest” between their role as board members and their future ownership of the $26 million visitor centre.

The board had just listened to a Department of Conservation (DOC) presentation updating progress on the Dolomite Point project, which was funded by the provincial growth fund and will be gifted to Poutini Ngāi Tahu by the Government on completion next year.

DOC West Coast director Mark Davies said the facility would be an “exemplar” of DOC and Ngāi Tahu working together in a Treaty partnership, and suggested the meeting endorse the report.

But he was challenged, first by board member Suzanne Hill, to explain what appeared to be a policy shift for DOC, from providing visitor centres that were free for the public.

The design of the Punakaiki building allows for an area that DOC will rent, and a separate fee-for-entry gallery to be run by Poutini Ngāi Tahu.

“This facility will be in private ownership, and run for profit ... it's a bit like a public library charging users – this is a change from a wholly free service,” Hill said.

Davies denied there had been any policy shift.

Iain McGregor/Stuff A new visitor centre will be built at Punakaiki on the West Coast.

“All the information and services we provide now will still be freely available to all – we will be leasing space in the new building, and we do that all over New Zealand. In Franz Josef, for example, we lease space from Ngāi Tahu.”

Hill asked why the Punakaiki building was being vested in Ngāi Tahu by the Crown.

“Because it re-establishes the mana of Ngati Waewae in that space,” Davies replied.

Ngāti Waewae chairman Francois Tumahai, who holds a community seat on the conservation board, interjected: “What is you guys' problem with this? Why don't you just spit it out?”

The “problem” was the Conservation Act, Silverwood said.

DOC/Stuff A new visitor centre and car park will be built in Punakaiki with Government funding.

“DOC can't just ignore its legal obligations – it should have learned that from the recent High Court 'derogation' decision – this board signed off on a conservation management strategy that (didn't comply).”

Poutini Ngāi Tahu board member Kara Edwards said the Dolomite Point project had been years in the making, and DOC was not the only authority on conservation.

“This is an example of a Treaty partnership in action. It's offensive to suggest otherwise, and I'm not having it.”

But it was a financial partnership, and while it might be 'inconvenient' the Act did not allow for that, Silverwood said.

Davies said DOC had had all the advice and assurances the Government required about the Punakaiki project.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Tourists at the Punakaiki pancake rocks.

Edwards said many laws were being reviewed because they were inconsistent with the Treaty.

“People will get far more out of this project than if DOC were doing it alone – you can be a stickler for regulation but when these laws were written they were not thinking about the Treaty partnership.”

Silverwood said the board members were simply “parroting” the DOC line.

“This presentation was a response to a paper that has been circulating, written by Suzannne and myself, about our concerns over the legality of the Dolomite Point development.”

A majority of the board then voted to endorse the report and the Dolomite plan as proposed, with the Poutini Ngāi Tahu members abstaining.

Silverwood accused the Ngāi Tahu members of having a “huge conflict of interest”.

Stuff The pancake rocks at Punakaiki are a popular tourist attraction.

Ngāi Tahu member Veronica Baldwin asked how.

“Do you think I will be putting money in my pocket – I will gain nothing.”

Silverwood walked out of the meeting after the vote, saying he could not remain and would reconsider his membership of the board.

Silverwood, who is a caver and photographer, said after the meeting his concerns were that much of the information about Punakaiki and its geology and history would be in the iwi gallery.

“It's not just Ngāi Tahu history that will be in there – if that was the case I would not have any objection because that is their taonga – but it's only about 10 per cent of the display in the plan. The rest of the information should be freely available to everyone, and it won't be.”

He said he had not yet decided whether to resign from the board.