The senior housing complex that empties a little more with every death

Pensioners question the future of their senior housing complex after the Marlborough District Council stops re-tenanting flats.

Apartments in a Marlborough senior housing complex are being left empty because they’ve slumped into the ground and are no longer “habitable”, the council says.

However, residents of the Andrew Place complex believe some are “wonderful, sunny flats” with recent renovations, and wonder if the council actually intends to knock their homes down and sell the prime real estate.

In a letter sent to residents last month the Marlborough District Council said it was still deciding what to do with the facility long-term, but would keep its “senior housing tenants’ best interests at the fore”.

Long-term Andrew Place resident Brian Stewart, 80, said the council had told him in the last month that it was considering demolishing the 1960s complex and shifting its tenants to a new senior housing building on George St.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Andrew Place resident Brian Stewart says the council needs a “boot up the bum” to make a decision on the future of the complex.

READ MORE:

* Pensioners promised 'fair and reasonable' rents before being asked to leave meeting

* Pensioners worried as 'impossible-to-pay' rent increases bandied about council

* Free parking doesn't come cheap, and the long stayers are going to pay (for it)



“He said the council needs to get the number of residents to 12 or below, because it doesn’t want to be throwing people out on to the streets. Those were his very words. That's why they're not filling those units up,” Stewart said.

Ten of the complex’s 26 units were sitting empty. Stewart said three had emptied within the last eight months. Two of his neighbours died and another had left.

He believed half of the empty flats were still “liveable”.

“They must have a heck of a lot of people wanting these places ... Someone needs to give the council a boot up the bum and say, ‘Will you just make up your mind already?’”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Two studio apartments sit empty at the entrance of Andrew Place.

There were 68 people aged 65 and older on the council’s senior housing wait list last month, 22 more than in 2015. Most applicants were after accommodation in Blenheim.

One tenant, who asked not to be named, said keeping several “wonderful, sunny flats” empty was “scandalous”.

He said one of his neighbours had been living in their car before moving into their unit, as they couldn’t find a rental.

“When you hear that sort of thing, it really bugs me that we have units just sitting here empty. It makes you wonder if that’s right ... In my mind there’s nothing wrong with them.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Dave Menzies is not the only one hearing rumours that the land beneath Andrew Place is “worth too much to keep pensioners on”.

Some vacant flats even had near-new furnishings, he said.

The flat connected to his had its bathroom and hot water cylinder replaced shortly before its last tenant died. Another unit – this one north facing – was sitting empty for years despite renovations to its bathroom and kitchen.

He had heard a rumour that the council was not renting the apartments out because it planned to tear them down.

“This is prime real estate ... If I was the council, I'd be selling this to the highest bidder. I just don't want them to do it while I'm alive. I don't want to have to shift houses.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Andrew Place residents say their flats are “wonderful”, “sunny” and well-insulated, with stunning views of the Taylor River reserve.

A woman visiting the complex, who did not want to be named, said she was told to “not bother” cleaning the flat of her deceased friend because it would be demolished.

“If they do bulldoze the place down, they’ll have to find homes for all these people. Where is everyone to go?”

When 75-year-old John Worthington moved into Andrew Place, he was told his one-bedroom unit would be demolished in 18 months time. That was five years ago.

Another tenant, who did not wish to be named, “cheekily” mentioned to an employee of APL Property Blenheim, the council's housing manager, that the flats were on a prime spot of land. The employee agreed and said the flats would be bowled.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF John Worthington is very happy with his unit. Its proximity to Blenheim’s town centre is “handy” given his “buggered” leg.

“I can see how in this day and age, it would be prime real estate. The view over the Taylor River is unbelievable. Each day, I can’t wait to hop out of my bed and see it,” she said.

“I don’t think whatever is happening will happen quickly. Besides, it's not like the council can put us on the street.”

Dave Menzies, 80, had lived at Andrew Place for 13 years. Rumours the land was “worth too much to keep pensioners on” had only recently begun doing the rounds.

“This is actually one of the better places to have an older person’s accommodation in that it's flat, it’s easy to walk to the centre of town, it's easy to sports areas ... and shops.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Harry Zimmerman has seen people surveying the grounds.

His own unit was “quite ideal”, with plenty of insulation.

Harry Zimmerman, 86, had lived at Andrew Place for almost three decades – 12 years in one apartment, and 14 years in another. He said there was once a time when the complex was humming with noise. Now, there was silence.

“They just don’t rent out these flats any more,” he said.

Councillor Cynthia Brooks, chairwoman of the sub-committee that looked after the council's senior houses, said in a letter to tenants last month that several flats had “slumped” into the ground, making them “non-habitable”.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF One resident claims Unit 19, left, had its bathroom and kitchen renovated shortly before its last tenants left about five years ago.

Repairing the flats would be “uneconomic”, so had been ruled out, but removing them also wouldn’t come cheap.

Reports from the housing for seniors sub-committee showed the council had considered demolishing the units in 2018, but later decided to see if anyone wanted them relocated. A couple expressed interest, but then pulled out.

Several other flats did not meet the Government's new “healthy home” standards, launched last month, which set stricter rules for heating, insulation and drainage in rentals.

Council property and community facilities manager Jamie Lyall said there had been “no decision on the future of Andrew Place”, but the council was assessing what it would cost to bring five of the vacant units – ones that hadn’t slumped – up to standard. Some of those had been empty for years.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF One resident was gardening when she was told by the council’s property manager that Andrew Place would one day be removed.

But the vacant units did not need to be upgraded until July 2024 unless new tenants moved in, under the new rules.

The council did not have to test if the occupied flats were up to the new standards until the same deadline, but had already finished heating, insulation and ventilation checks.

It had installed new heaters, upgraded insulation, and put down new extraction units in every kitchen and bathroom.

The council still had to check if the occupied units drained stormwater properly, and if there were noticeable draughts.

A report handed to the housing for seniors sub-committee last September said equipment from the vacant units could be “salvaged” and used for repairs “if appropriate”.

Do you have a council story we don't know about? Then email reporter Chloe Ranford at chloe.ranford@stuff.co.nz