Businesses struggle with South Auckland’s homeless

But how big is the homelessness problem in Counties Manukau and what can be done to tackle begging on the city’s streets?

Rana Judge is the town centre manager for the Ōtara and Old Papatoetoe business associations. He said the number of homeless people and beggars in the two areas has grown over the past couple of years.

Judge said a lot of the people were intoxicated and they would often sleep on the footpath.

He said he has been in contact with the Auckland Council about the issue.

“But what’s the point of having bylaws if there’s no enforcement?” Judge said.

“The police say there’s not much they can do about it because they [street people] aren’t doing anything illegal. But shopkeepers should be able to tell these people they don’t have a right to sit in front of their stores.”

Faiyaz Mohammed is the owner of South City Barbers in Old Papatoetoe’s St George St. He agreed with Judge and said the situation had become worse, with more homeless people and begging in the town centre.

He said a lot of the store owners have to contend with people sleeping in their doorways when they open up for business in the morning.

“And when my customers leave the shop, they ask them for money,” Mohammed said.

He said they also target people using ATMs. With more development earmarked for the area, Mohammed said, the issue needed to be addressed.

Stephen Forbes Caroline Malolo has temporary accommodation in a South Auckland homeless shelter and has been homeless for eight years. She said she visits the shops in Old Papatoetoe every day to see if she can make some money and catch up with some of her friends.

Richard Murray is the owner of NZ Chicken in Ōtara Town Centre and said he’s sick of having to deal with the same problems.

“It’s not good for business,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to put up with people intimidating our customers.”

In a statement, an Auckland Council spokesperson said the council tried to provide people who are homeless or begging with advice on how they can access social services and organisations such as the Salvation Army, Lifewise and the City Mission.

“Behaviour can still be addressed under the Public Safety and Nuisance Bylaw for nuisance or aggressive behaviour from any person in a public place. The council works with police to address this behaviour once it escalates to a criminal threshold.”

But the spokesperson said such people were often not deterred by the threat of being prosecuted and were often not in a position to pay a fine.

The New Zealand definition of homelessness is where someone has no other option than to live without shelter, in temporary accommodation, or shared accommodation with a household.

A He Kāinga Oranga/Housing & Health Research Programme report on severe housing deprivation, released in June, shows there were 18,157 people defined as homeless in Auckland, out of 41,412 nationwide.

That includes more than 7800 people in South Auckland alone, where 153 people were without shelter, 624 were in temporary accommodation and 7050 were sharing accommodation.