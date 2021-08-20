Delta variant prompts pandemic plan review in Marlborough

Marlborough Civil Defence staff, from left, Catherine Coates and Brian Paton during last year's pandemic.

Marlborough began bracing for a coronavirus resurgence the moment a highly infectious strain appeared in Australia.

The region's civil defence team had mapped what would happen if the virus made a comeback in the community but tweaked plans after watching a new variant – called ‘Delta’ – wreak havoc on New Zealand’s nearest neighbour.

The variant was first discovered in India last October but quickly spread to other countries due to its fast transmission time. It emerged in New Zealand, with the number of confirmed cases sitting at 31 on Friday.

Marlborough Civil Defence welfare manager Catherine Coates said the region’s original “resurgence plan” was written during New Zealand’s coronavirus lockdown last year – months before scientists discovered the Delta strain.

“The Delta variant is a different beast entirely. We’ve adapted our plan to acknowledge that it’s a much more virulent strain than the previous one, and clarified some of the arrangements we made around welfare services,” she said.

If a case showed up in Marlborough, the Ministry of Health and the Nelson Marlborough District Health Board would call the shots, with civil defence teams from Marlborough and Nelson-Tasman working together to provide support.

Working together allowed the three neighbouring regions to have a consistent approach to their responsibilities, the same levels of service and, if required, share their resources.

Civil defence teams could help councils with community leadership, provide information to the public, co-ordinate emergency welfare services and resources, and deliver household goods to people that had no other alternatives.

CHLOE RANFORD/LDR A 'human pandemic' is rated the third-worst possible hazard in Marlborough, after ‘local source tsunami’ and ‘earthquake’.

Marlborough's team kicked into action when New Zealand entered lockdown to stop the spread of the Delta variant, sending tents to the Community-Based Assessment Centre at Blenheim’s Horton Park and working with Te Tauihu (top of the south) iwi to deliver food parcels to whānau.

Marlborough had a ‘welfare group’ made up of multiple organisations, like the Ministry of Social Development and the Marlborough District Council, that could step up and provide help to communities hit by a coronavirus outbreak.

“We encourage people to look at how they can adapt their usual practices to, say, shop. Can your neighbour assist you? Can your family? Can you shop online?” Coates said.

“If there are no options available for you, that’s when [civil defence] can provide support. But we’re not about making people dependent. We're only in place for the emergency.”

Marlborough emergency services manager Brian Paton told the council that a confirmed case of coronavirus in Marlborough would trigger a “much more urgent response” than it would in the past, due to the Delta variant.

Science had shown the variant was harder to contain than earlier versions of the virus and, once contracted, took longer to shake and was a greater health risk to individuals.

The civil defence team had already decided it would not ask its volunteers to transfer patients around the region, like it had last time. The transfers had helped free up ambulances.

“It’s just too complex and too dangerous for untrained people. How St John manages [transfers] is going to be a challenge for them because ... it takes two to three hours to clean an ambulance after one of those trips,” Paton said.

