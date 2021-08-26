Wastewater tests continue in Marlborough despite negative results so far

Wastewater testing shows coronavirus is not hiding in Marlborough’s largest towns, but tests continue to be carried out.

The Marlborough District Council was asked by the Institute of Environmental Science and Research last week to take samples from treatment plants that service more than 5000 people, so it could look for signs of the virus.

Testing ramped up across New Zealand after a man from Devonport tested positive for coronavirus last week. Marlborough's samples came back negative on Thursday.

Council operations and maintenance engineer Stephen Rooney said to acquire the samples, the council took small amounts of liquid from Picton and Blenheim’s treatment plants every 15 minutes for 24 hours, over Thursday and Friday last week, and put this into two one-litre bottles.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told Checkpoint two hotels near Auckland Airport are being prepared for one of them to become an extra quarantine facility like the Jet Park.

This provided a snapshot in time, he said.

The bottles were sent to the Institute of Environmental Science and Research’s employer, the Ministry of Health, on Monday morning for testing in Wellington. The council decided to hold onto the samples over the weekend as it was told no-one would be around to receive its package.

An Institute of Environmental Science and Research spokesman said on Thursday afternoon that the samples taken from Blenheim and Picton had come back negative.

He said since New Zealand went into lockdown, wastewater from 97 spots had or was being tested.

Rooney said the council had been directed to take more samples this week and send them to the ministry on Friday.

“Because the testing is not precise, even if we get negative test results the ministry might require two or three more samples to see if the region is, in fact, clear of coronavirus.”

