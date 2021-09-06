Reefton water emergency: Hunt continues for mystery leak

An aerial view of the West Coast town of Reefton.

The hunt is on to find a major leak that is draining Reefton’s reservoir and could see the town run out of water.

Buller District Council staff have been working all weekend to try to locate the leak after a big drop in water levels was noticed on Friday.

The town has been put on an 'essential use' order restricting water use to basic needs, to safeguard reservoir storage levels.

Council infrastructure manager Eric de Boer said Reefton households could expect the water to be off in a series of rolling shutdowns throughout Monday as the council tried to pinpoint the source of the leak.

“The water produced by the treatment plant is not able to keep pace with the water leaving the reticulation, and residents should be prepared for shutdowns.”

Inangahua Community Board chairman John Bougen said there had been frantic efforts over the weekend to find the leak.

“We suspect it's somewhere on the outskirts of town, probably an old pipe has burst, but it's the ultimate needle in a haystack.”

If anyone had noticed a drop in their water pressure over the weekend or unusual pooling of water, the council would like to hear from them urgently because that could help locate the leak, Bougen said.

Work began last week on the final stage of the Reefton water supply upgrade, with contractors clearing a track for new rising and falling mains on Reservoir Hill.

But that had been investigated and discounted as the cause of the sudden water loss, de Boer said.

The council has called for help from a specialist leak detection firm from Christchurch and its crews were expected to arrive in Reefton by midday Monday.