Kaikōura wants more time over 'once in lifetime' water decision

Kaikōura councillors have have agreed that none of its water assets will be transferred to a new Government agency without public consultation or a referendum.

The Kaikōura District Council has joined most other South Island councils in calling for more time to evaluate the government's proposed water reforms.

Under the Three Waters proposal, councils would hand over water services and assets to new public regional authorities, along with any associated debt or reserves.

The pipes and other infrastructure for drinking water, stormwater and sewerage would then be owned collectively by all the councils.

And the regional water authorities would charge households directly for the water services now funded by council rates.

The government says most councils are likely to be financially better off under the reforms and has asked for feedback by the end of September.

At this stage, councils can still choose whether to be part of the proposed new system – but Kaikōura councillors are wary.

Deputy Mayor Julie Howden told this month's council meeting the decision was likely to be one of the most important councillors would ever make.

"There is a statutory requirement and moral obligation that full consultation with our community is undertaken before council can make such a once-in-a-lifetime decision on the future of our community-owned three waters assets."

The government says in the coming decades, many councils will need to borrow well over their debt caps to renew failing water pipes and systems.

Whether or not they join the regional water authorities, they will still have to meet tougher standards for the services they provide.

The new drinking water regulator, Taumata Arowai, will be enforcing stringent safety rules, and a new economic regulator will decide what infrastructure must be replaced or upgraded.

The government says the costs of going it alone will become unaffordable for many councils.

But the four publicly-owned regional water entities would provide efficiencies of scale and have the capacity to borrow the amounts needed, spreading the costs over time, it says.

Councils have been offered a $2.5 billion support package to ease the transition and Kaikōura's share of that would be $6.2 milllion, if the reforms take effect as proposed, in 2024.

It is also offering a "no worse-off" package of $250 million to ensure councils remain financially sustainable and compensate them for the loss of "stranded overheads" – corporate costs formerly allocated to water services.

The support package recognises that councils will still have to fund their remaining functions, while their revenue from water services will be reduced.

At last week's meeting Cr Howden moved that the council should not agree to transfer any water assets without consultation or a referendum.

The motion was approved unanimously .

The Three Waters proposal now also features as a “risk” on the council's finance, audit and risk committee list.

The committee reported there was still a lack of clarity on the reforms despite further information from the government and the assessment of risk to the council had increased.