Flood-weary farmer looking up after arduous winter

Floodwater is flowing through paddocks and over roads in the Ashburton area of Mid-Canterbury. (First published May 30, 2021)

A Mid-Canterbury beef and deer farmer says the endless cleanup job following the May floods took a toll on his mental health.

Mike Salvesen, a former Federated Farmers' Mid-Canterbury president, has recounted long days and sleepless nights as he battled to keep his 1500-hectare farm ticking over.

He described the period a month after the event as “probably his most difficult time farming”.

“During July, I wasn't sleeping very well,” he said.

“There probably were services I could have tapped into, but I was in touch with [Federated Farmers staff] quite a bit.”

The wellbeing of affected property owners has been a big focus for local authorities amid the cleanup.

Federated Farmers' Farmy Army volunteer group have coordinated numerous coils of high tensile wire, donated by a group of Cheviot farmers, for flood-affected farmers.

Flood recovery coordinator Angela Cushnie and Carfields’ contractors did the rounds, supplying wiring for a few spots around the district last week.

Adam Burns/LDR Mid-Canterbury farmer Mike Salvesen says it has been a difficult few months following the May 30-31 floods.

Salvesen was gifted hundreds of dollars worth of wiring, fittings and supplies.

“Those little things always help, and it's a mental boost,” he said.

Although he said his property was not hit as hard as some in the district, it still copped a hiding during the flood event on May 30-31 after the nearby Hinds River breached its banks.

He believed there were at least “50 to 60” slips littered through his grounds.

“Probably the most difficult part is getting your head around it,” he said.

“There are so many little jobs, but it's like 'where do you start'.”

Mike Salvesen Floodwaters running through Mike Salvesen's Surrey Hills property on May 30.

Keeping morale up and a positive headspace had been a struggle, he said.

“You think can you face it and trying to keep my young staff motivated when I'm not motivated.”

Coming out of winter, with the days “getting a bit longer”, his frame of mind was improving.

“You've got to carry on with your day job, looking after your stock and that.”

Higher-than-average rainfall during the winter had presented other challenges for Salvesen and his stock.

“It doesn't take a lot before we're back to square one up here,” he said.