Principal rubbishes Ashburton councillor’s ‘entitled youngsters’ remarks

Wednesday's Ashburton District Council meeting was again held over Zoom.

The principal of Mid-Canterbury's biggest secondary school has dismissed controversial comments by an Ashburton councillor who suggested the district's young people had become “entitled”.

Ashburton College principal Ross Preece has defended the attitudes and work ethics of young people in the district, and suggested the rural sector had become an unattractive prospect for them amid a “competitive recruitment market”.

Some Ashburton District Council elected members copped criticism after councillor Lynette Lovett described many young people as “entitled” and lacking staying power once they reached employment.

Her comments were in response to the council's report on the local economy, which highlighted about 1100 people aged between 16 and 24 were “disengaged from employment, education and training”, despite numerous open vacancies reported throughout the district.

The report stated the number of people on the unemployment benefit in Mid-Canterbury had risen by 33.8 per cent in the past quarter.

Preece challenged councillor Lovett's remarks, pointing out the number of secondary school pupils employed at supermarkets and fast food restaurants.

“Those companies survive on student work force and our students working hard, so I don't think work ethic is necessarily lacking,”

He said there were multiple factors compounding the issue, including a lack of public transport in the district.

TOM LEE/STUFF Brook Nettleton, at Bluegrass Contracting, is holding an open day to find new drivers for the summer harvest season. (First published in August 2020)

“A lot of the 16 and 17-year-olds don't have licences, which allows them to drive out to employment.”

There had been discussions previously between the secondary school and rural groups regarding the recruitment of pupils onto farms.

Preece said jobs in the agricultural sector, compared to apprenticeships in the trades, no longer held the same appeal for young people.

“Young people started working on farms two generations ago and maybe their goal was to buy a farm.

“Now, with farms costing multimillions and farms increasingly corporatised, or being handed down by family members, if you're a young person starting out wanting to buy a farm, the reality is that it's not going to happen.”

Bruce Mercer/Stuff Ashburton College principal Ross Preece, pictured in 2012, says work ethic isn’t a major problem for the district’s young people.

Ashburton’s deputy Mayor Liz McMillan politely distanced herself from the controversial views of her fellow elected members.

“I've got a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, and they've both got jobs and they work hard,” she said.

Comments at the same meeting on Wednesday by fellow councillor Rodger Letham – who said “parenting and education” was the problem, and it was not a matter for local government – added to the controversy.

McMillan, careful not to inflame the matter further, explained it was difficult to debate vigorously during a “very long” Zoom council meeting call.

“We've all got to find the button to raise our hand and once we raise our hand, we have to wait our turn.”

Adam Burns/LDR Ashburton district deputy mayor Liz McMillan says she knows plenty of young people who work hard.

McMillan said it was on the council to turn the issue of unemployment into a positive.

“We get the numbers and figures, but you don't know the background of why that is happening.”

She acknowledged programmes such as My Next Move, which emphasised driver licensing as a means of helping pupils transition from secondary school to employment.

The council's economic development team had been in talks with the Ministry of Social Development about the matter.

Discussions had unearthed barriers including drug and alcohol issues, mental health, motivation, and lack of qualifications.