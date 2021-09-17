Congestion figures reignite funding hopes for second Ashburton bridge

A crane lifts concrete blocks on the Ashburton Bridge to test its structural integrity after it was damaged in the Canterbury floods.

Increased Mid-Canterbury traffic numbers and congestion issues could hold some clout regarding plans for a second bridge in Ashburton and who funds it.

Or at least that’s the hope around the Ashburton District Council table after a 10.6 per cent increase in traffic flow was recorded in the district's latest economic reporting.

The figure was higher than the national average, and is despite the brunt on local tourism due to of Covid-19.

Councillor Carolyn Cameron wondered at a Zoom meeting on Wednesday whether the figures could hold weight for the district's roading and infrastructure aspirations.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The Ashburton bridge was damaged by flooding on May 30-31.

A $5 million funding shortfall was confirmed last week for the Ashburton district's roading programme after Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency approved a reduced figure for subsidised works for the next three years.

Council chief executive Hamish Riach said a report on the second bridge proposal would utilise those points.

“You will see how all those economic factors and connectivity between our district and the wider South Island is impacted by that bridge working appropriately and the issues that the congestion faces,” he said.

David Walker/Stuff Traffic clogs up the State Highway 1 Ashburton Bridge.

The council’s never-ending bid for a second overpass is approaching its next milestone, but questions remain regarding funding sources.

Ashburton's community leaders have looked for any excuse to leverage an argument for financial backing further up the governmental food chain.

That was only heightened after the May 30-31 floods temporarily took out the existing State Highway 1 bridge.

The second phase of a strategic business case for a second bridge was due back to the council on October 6. The report had been delayed by three months after council staff requested data from the May floods be incorporated.