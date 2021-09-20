Greymouth floodwalls – who should pay ?

Rating changes that will spread the cost of flood protection in Greymouth do not go far enough, according to the man who oversaw the building of the town's floodwalls 30 years ago.

For 40 years, Wayne Moen was the river engineer for the former Westland Catchment Board and until his retirement from the West Coast Regional Council.

In that role he set the boundaries of the new rating district that would pay for the upkeep of the floodwalls and contribute to any upgrades.

In its long-term deliberations last week, the council voted to go with the second of two options to extend those boundaries, combining the separate rating districts of Greymouth, Coal Creek, and part of the New River/Saltwater Creek rating district, stretching to Point Elizabeth in the north and Camerons in the south.

READ MORE:

* West Coast council defends its flood plan after critics say it doesn't go far enough

* Rates soar as West Coast Regional Council tackles climate, legislation changes

* Westport needs flood protection scheme, regional council chair says

* Part of Greymouth foreshore could be lost



The change will cost a property $300,000 property about $100 a year.

The council has argued the additional areas also benefit from having a flood-free town and should contribute.

But Moen said the same could be said of all ratepayers in the district.

“A lot of thought went into setting up the original rating districts, and they all had distinct functions according to who benefits. If the aim is simply to spread the cost it's not logical to just bring in Camerons, for instance.”

In his submission on the council's long-term plan, Moen said either the status quo should remain or there should be a widespread rate for flood protection, covering the whole Grey district.

Every ratepayer benefited directly or indirectly by the existence of a flood-free Greymouth as the district's commercial hub, Moen said.

“IA greater emphasis needs to be placed on a collective community approach to climate-change induced issues.”

Lisa A. White A postie braves flooding in Nelson St, Greymouth. (File photo)

Overall, the long-term plan appeared to show the West Coast Regional Council was in a serious financial predicament, due to new Government costs and past decisions, he said.

But with an overall district-wide funding approach to the flood protection issues facing Westport, Greymouth and Hokitika, the burden on individual ratepayers could be minimised and made more palatable, Moen said.

Regional council chairman Allan Birchfield said it was hard to find a system that was completely fair to everyone, but he believed the new boundaries were reasonable.

“For instance, my place in Karoro now comes inside the boundaries – they used to end about the Ashley [Hotel] but Greymouth is where all our services like our water supply come from, so we do benefit.”

Spreading the costs across the whole district would be unfair to pensioners and farmers who already paid for river protection work on their own properties, Birchfield said.

The rating district boundary changes will come into effect next year.